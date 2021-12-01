© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Count Down The Days Until Christmas With Our Musical Advent Calendar

By Colleen Phelps
Published December 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM EST
watercolor image of holly wreath - crossed at the bottom and open on top

December tends to fly by once it gets going, and it's easy to skip right to the joy and wonder that the holiday brings. But there is a wealth of choral music specifically for the days leading to Christmas in the season of Advent. Which is part of what makes this particular interactive classical music themed calendar so much fun.

Our click-and-play advent calendar will give you a moment to pause and enjoy a seasonal piece of music. Just click on the date, and a new door will be open every day until December 25.
Classical
Colleen Phelps
Colleen is the Music Director and host for LPM Classical. Email Colleen at cphelps@lpm.org.
See stories by Colleen Phelps

