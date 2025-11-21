© 2025 Louisville Public Media

An annual, minimalist tradition turns 12

Louisville Public Media | By Daniel Gilliam
Published November 21, 2025 at 4:02 PM EST
An excerpt from the musical score of Terry Riley's In C, show music notes and rhythms organized in different cells
Excerpt from "In C" by Terry Riley

It's that time of year for traditions with family and friends, from special dishes on the Thanksgiving table, shopping on Black Friday, watching football...or listening to a seminal work of the minimalist repertoire.

NovemberGroup, an ad-hoc ensemble that plays once a year in, you guessed it, Novemeber is returning for its 12th annual performance of Terry Riley's "In C" at Zanzabar on Wednesday, November 26th at 8pm. The show will also include works by Anthony Green, Susanna Hancock, and Reena Esmail; performances by faculty from Louisville Leopard Percussionists and Louisville Academy of Music (the event is a fundraiser for these two organizations), and performance from Copiers, and visuals by Introvermusic.

Jackie Royce is helping put the show on, and stopped to talk about what makes this annual tradition so special. Listen above.
Classical
Daniel Gilliam
Daniel Gilliam is LPM's Director of Programming. Email Daniel at dgilliam@lpm.org.
