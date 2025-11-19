The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra leads by example

When I sat down with Harold Brown, my intention was to discuss the collaboration between the Cincinnati Pops and Grammy award-winning rapper, Nas celebrating 30 years of Illmatic... and we did, but what really intrigued me was hearing about the work Brown has been doing as Chief Inclusion Officer.

The title "Chief Inclusion Officer" is a unique one in any organization, but especially for an orchestra. Only one other orchestra holds this position on their staff – Doris Parent, the Chief IDEAS (Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Acess Strategies) Officer at the Philadelphia Orchestra.

Brown says that his position was created in response to the uprisings in 2020, stating that the CSO wanted to do more than just release a performative statement about inclusion. Instead, they chose to live their values, creating an endowed position centered in action. Since 2021, he's taken on the role of the Honorable Nathaniel R. Jones Chief Inclusion Officer at Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra. In a time when terms like "diversity" and "inclusion" are being challenged, the CSO remains steadfast and dedicated to their mission.

Harold Brown, promoting diversity across the CSO

Harold and I discuss the importance of including and uplifting Cincinnati's local hip-hop community, the contribution of Black American music and its place in the concert hall, and he emphasizes the importance of accessibility in the orchestra space.

"We made a determination a number of years ago that our vision statement was something to be acted upon, which is to be the most relevant orchestra in America. So we want to be [as meaningful as possible] to as many people as possible, regardless of your zip code, neighborhood, racial/ethnic background, sexual orientation, [or] gender." Hearing this filled me with hope for the future of the orchestral space. I implore folks to take note of how the CSO speaks truth to power.

You may have missed the Cincinnati Pops concerts with Nas last week, but never fear! The CSO season includes two upcoming programs that are right in line with this conversation – American Voices celebrating the life of Martin Luther King Jr. featuring works by Margaret Bonds and Wynton Marsalis, January 16 and 17, 2026.

And the Classical Roots concert series, celebrating the rich legacy of African American music, March 28, 2026. Both concerts will take place in Cincinnati's Music Hall.

To learn more about the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra and their 25/2026 season, click here.