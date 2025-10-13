Tennessee explosion updates: The latest from Accurate Energetic Systems in Hickman County

Painful and painstaking work continues in the Bucksnort community, where a munitions explosion left 16 workers unaccounted for and feared dead.

The disaster has commanded vast investigative resources from all levels of government. It has also triggered strong emotions, even from officials who have worked through tragedies before.

Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis has been choked up at several briefings. He says counseling resources are a priority for victims’ families, local students, and emergency personnel.

“We’ve already taken plans to prepare to take care of our loved ones and our families even more,” Davis said.

Gov. Bill Lee flew over the site and visited with families on Sunday, finding a strong outpouring of support.

“It’s kind of what Tennesseans do: they surround themselves in the times of greatest challenge,” Lee said. “The losses are staggering.”

The munitions company, Accurate Energetic Systems, or AES, has offered condolences to families and says it is providing resources.

A GoFundMe fundraiser has been established.

The investigation

The blast investigation continues to be a slow and potentially dangerous process.

That’s the assessment from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms. The federal agency has a specialized team moving in 12-inch sections across the half-mile blast site. Bomb technicians, chemists and drones are involved.

“It’s going to take time to get to the actual the facility where they were working with the explosive materials,” said Brice McCracken, special agent in charge of the ATF’s National Center for Explosives Training and Research. “And so once we get inside there, then we’ll start looking at what’s remaining, what is in that scene. The team will document every piece of evidence.”

Officials have not determined a cause. They have not ruled out foul play.

“ATF’s mission is to protect the public. That means not only finding out what happened here, but also ensuring that if criminal activity is involved, those responsible will be held accountable. And if it was accidental, that lessons have been learned to prevent a tragedy like this from ever happening again,” said Tyra Cunningham, an assistant special agent in the ATF’s Nashville office.

Officials say debris has been found as far as 2 miles away. Residents are asked to call 911 if they encounter materials.

Meanwhile, controlled detonations have been conducted to make the grounds safer for investigators.

“We want to deliver a methodical and complete report to the citizens of Hickman and Humphreys counties,” Cunningham said. “It will take as long as it takes to get the answers.”

The governor said investigative work is likely to continue for months, including looking into the conditions at the workplace.

“We always want to make sure facilities in this state are operating safely,” said Lee, noting that families want closure. “That will be provided in time,” he said.

Teams are using using rapid DNA equipment to help identify remains.

TBI Director David Rausch said he is “confident” that the toll is 16 people.

Community responds

Special counseling resources will be available at schools in Humphreys and Hickman counties. Local leaders say AES is a major employer whose workers have long been woven into the community.

Cynthia Abrams WPLN News

It is also a region that has been struck before by tragedy, including unprecedented deadly flooding in 2021.

“This county has dealt with a lot of tragic loss like this,” said State Rep. Jody Barrett, R-Hickman, “more than their fair share.”

Longtime resident Linda Sutton, who knows AES employees, attended one of several weekend vigils. Speaking outside of Hurricane Chapel Freewill Baptist Church she worried about the impact on families.

“I just can’t imagine it,” she said. “It’s lives. And I don’t know how all these people are gonna handle it, but we’re all community and we’re gonna help each other. That’s the way it’s gonna be.”

WPLN Metro Reporter Cynthia Abrams contributed to this report.

