Mental Health Day Nov. 30th!

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 9-8-8

Wednesday, November 30th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 am till 6 pm. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope! You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.orgor, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

Find us on Facebook and Twitter #WFPKMentalHealthDay

CCLOU is proud to sponsor WFPK Mental Health Day!

How to record a voice memo on iPhone

How to record a voice memo on Android

﻿

RESOURCES FOR YOU, FAMILY AND FRIENDS National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline - Call or text 9-8-8 Louisville Suicide Prevention Lifeline - Text LOU to 741741 American Foundation for Suicide Prevention page on Mental Health during COVID-19 Kentucky chapter of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Seven Counties Services: Adult Crisis Line 502-589-5313

Seven Counties Services: Child Crisis Line 502-589-8070

Mental Health Lou

The Veterans Crisis and Military Crisis Line - 1-800-273-8255 Press 1

Crisis Text Line (free text message service) - 741-741

Kentucky Nurses Association:Kentucky Nurses Helping Nurses 1-877-358-0420