2nd Annual Holiday Music Trivia Night!
Do you already have your Christmas playlists curated? Do you plan your holiday movie nights in advance? Could you name that festive tune in just a few notes? Then build your team, put on your festive sweater, and join Stacy Owen from WFPK and Colleen Phelps from WUOL for a friendly competition at Gravely Brewing, Tuesday, December 6th.
The evening will feature holiday classical and rock ‘n ‘roll music trivia, Hanukkah bingo, a holiday sing-a-long and more. Don't forget to wear your best festive garb for a holiday spirit outfit contest!
The evening will also include a performance by local musician and WUOL engagement manager for music education and host Kiana Del.
Tickets are free for LPM members and $10 for non-members. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available now here. LPM members will receive a code to redeem their free tickets via email.
If you're unsure of your membership status, or did not receive the code, email membership@lpm.org or call 502-814-6565.
Holiday Music Trivia Night is Tuesday, December 6th from 6-8pm at Gravely Brewing.