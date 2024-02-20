Nickel Creek performs live in the WFPK studios!

We were blessed with a live performance from Nickel Creek Saturday, February 17th before their sold out show at the Louisville Palace. The band is touring around their latest Grammy nominated album, Celebrants. I asked them about reuniting and their thought process before going into the studio to record their first studio album in almost 10 years! Chris Thile also had some very kind things to say about WFPK!

