Nickel Creek performs live in the WFPK studios!

Louisville Public Media | By Stacy Owen
Published February 20, 2024 at 4:29 PM EST
Nickel Creek in the WFPK Performance Studio
J Tyler Franklin
We were blessed with a live performance from Nickel Creek Saturday, February 17th before their sold out show at the Louisville Palace. The band is touring around their latest Grammy nominated album, Celebrants. I asked them about reuniting and their thought process before going into the studio to record their first studio album in almost 10 years! Chris Thile also had some very kind things to say about WFPK!

Thanks to our members for attending and supporting all we do, and to our MembersOnly sponsor, PNC!

Listen to the audio at the link above.
Stacy Owen
Stacy is the WFPK Program Director. Email Stacy at sowen@lpm.org.
