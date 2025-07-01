© 2025 Louisville Public Media

A musical walk through two centuries of Kentucky history with Helen & Nora

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published July 1, 2025 at 3:01 PM EDT
Colorful painting of Oxmoor Farm with the text Helen & Nora: A Musical Journey
Annika Olson

Tucked away behind Oxmoor Mall, situated next to farmland-turned-soccer fields, is an absolute gem of architectural history in Louisville. Oxmoor Farm was home to the influential Bullitt family for 5 generations; now, in addition to being a museum and a bourbon destination, it is also home to some of the great classical music happening in Louisville.

Music and art aren't new to the house, however, and in their first family-friendly collaboration, curator Shirley Harmon and NouLou Chamber Players director Cecilia Huerta-Lauf explore the way music found its way into the Oxmoor Farm of the past. With help from the Oxmoor Farm Foundation and the Fund for the Arts, they commissioned a new work to help tell the story of two women, Helen Chenoweth and Nora Bullitt.

Above, hear how characters from more than a century ago are brought to life in Sebastian Chang's new piece Helen & Nora, and how kids are invited to be interactive partners in a moment in history.

Kids dancing in front of Cecilia Huerta-Lauf on cello and Shirley Harmon, narrator

Helen & Nora: A Musical Journey
Oxmoor Farm & NouLou Chamber Players
Monday, July 7th at 10:00am at Oxmoor Farm
