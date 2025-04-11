© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

The Patterson/Sutton duo talk life on and off stage

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published April 11, 2025 at 12:47 PM EDT

Finding time to practice is hard.

Finding time to practice as a parent to young children is harder.

Finding time to practice as a married musical duo with two young kids is close to impossible... and yet, that's exactly what the Patterson/Sutton Duo does.

The cellist Kimberly Patterson and the guitarist Patrick Sutton are partners in music and in life, and came by the studios at Louisville Public Media to share their music and speak a bit about their unique partnership, about their experience with making music in Afghanistan, and more.

Find my conversation with them above.

Patterson/Sutton Duo
Hosted by the Louisville Guitar Society
Friday, April 11th
7:30 pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.