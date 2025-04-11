The Patterson/Sutton duo talk life on and off stage

Finding time to practice is hard.

Finding time to practice as a parent to young children is harder.

Finding time to practice as a married musical duo with two young kids is close to impossible... and yet, that's exactly what the Patterson/Sutton Duo does.

The cellist Kimberly Patterson and the guitarist Patrick Sutton are partners in music and in life, and came by the studios at Louisville Public Media to share their music and speak a bit about their unique partnership, about their experience with making music in Afghanistan, and more.

Find my conversation with them above.

Patterson/Sutton Duo

Hosted by the Louisville Guitar Society

Friday, April 11th

7:30 pm at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church