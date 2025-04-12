© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Renee Fleming finds her way to nature after a career singing on the world's stages

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published April 12, 2025 at 9:00 AM EDT
Scenario Two

What more could an artist like Renee Fleming look to achieve? She has sung on every major stage in the world, she's performed for Presidents and royalty and the Super Bowl. She's won Grammys, the National Medal of Arts, written books, consulted for major arts organizations... what else could lie ahead for someone like Fleming?

"Well... more of the same, I hope."

At this moment, "more of the same" involves touring a collaborative project featuring music from her 2023 Grammy Award winning-album with Yannick Nézet-Séguin and an original film created by the National Geographic Society. Teddy Abrams and the Louisville Orchestra will be joining her for Voice of Nature: the Anthropocene.

I spoke with Renee Fleming about the impetus for this particular project, her outlook on the future of classical music and more.

Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.