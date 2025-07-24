Exploring the question "How do you decolonize the colonized?" in a new album, Sweetgrass

When cellist Wilhelmina Smith first discovered the music of Dawn Avery, a composer of Mohawk Kaniènkeha descent, she found herself returning to Avery's work again and again. What began as a single performance of one of Avery's pieces eventually led to the pair collaborating on an entire album together called Sweetgrass.

I, too, had a visceral reaction not only to Avery's music, but to Smith's interpretations of her work. I was struck by the honesty, vulnerability, and earthiness of the music. In this interview we talked about the process of curating and recording this album, what it's like to sing in Mohawk, what it means to be truly American, and — perhaps most surprisingly — a striking moment on the album when the spirit of Jimi Hendrix appears.