© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Exploring the question "How do you decolonize the colonized?" in a new album, Sweetgrass

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:25 PM EDT
sharedhealthmb.ca
Braiding sweetgrass

When cellist Wilhelmina Smith first discovered the music of Dawn Avery, a composer of Mohawk Kaniènkeha descent, she found herself returning to Avery's work again and again. What began as a single performance of one of Avery's pieces eventually led to the pair collaborating on an entire album together called Sweetgrass.

I, too, had a visceral reaction not only to Avery's music, but to Smith's interpretations of her work. I was struck by the honesty, vulnerability, and earthiness of the music. In this interview we talked about the process of curating and recording this album, what it's like to sing in Mohawk, what it means to be truly American, and — perhaps most surprisingly — a striking moment on the album when the spirit of Jimi Hendrix appears.

Classical
Laura Atkinson
Laura is the midday host for LPM Classical. Email Laura at latkinson@lpm.org.
See stories by Laura Atkinson
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.