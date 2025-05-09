© 2025 Louisville Public Media

How Baldwin Giang has found trust in this community

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Atkinson
Published May 9, 2025 at 12:42 PM EDT
Claudia Gori

Good musicians can always find a way to make music together, but great musicians know that the most effective performances demand a level of vulnerability and trust.

Baldwin Giang, a member of this years cohort of the Louisville Orchestra's Creators Corps, has seen this play out in real time. He says that this year spent in Louisville, in community with members of the Orchestra and with the audience, has led to a deeper level of trust across the board.

"I really appreciate this familiarity that the program provides," he says.

"...when you're writing for orchestra, you are writing for a hundred people on a stage. It can feel like a really anonymous experience in some ways... I can't even keep a hundred names in my head. But with the Louisville Orchestra, I get on stage and I know people's names. I know what makes them feel good, and what they like to play."

We talked about this idea, about how the Pentacostal community in Kentucky led him to write a horn concerto, and more.

Classical
