Misty Noel sentenced to six years and jailed for theft, tax evasion

Misty Noel was taken into custody Thursday, after a judge accepted her guilty plea for 10 felonies for theft and tax evasion.

She was charged in early 2024 with using more than $660,000 for personal items on a credit card belonging to the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, then also known as New Chapel EMS.

Her estranged husband, former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel previously operated that organization, which provided emergency services across Southern Indiana through government contracts. He pleaded guilty last fall to more than two dozen felonies and is currently in prison.

Their daughter, Kasey Noel, pleaded guilty earlier this year to theft and tax evasion for using a New Chapel credit card. She has already served her jail sentence and was in the courtroom Thursday.

They’re three of six people caught in the sprawling investigation that started in 2023 after allegations of illegal activity by the former sheriff while in office.

Myra Albertson, chief probation officer in Washington County, was the only person to testify at the hearing Thursday. She said on the stand that in talking with Noel for a presentence interview, she had the impression that she was very concerned for her daughters and had done things to prepare them to do well while she was in custody.

“Her comment was, ‘I will survive this, and I will be back to help my daughters when I get out,’” Albertson said.

Noel told the judge there have been times throughout the case she may have come across as stoic and emotionless, but she said she was trying to be strong for her children.

“I have a great amount of remorse for my ignorance that not only led me to here, but led my children here as well,” she said.

Before announcing his decision in the plea, Judge Larry Medlock addressed Noel, saying she knowingly engaged in illegal activities that deprived people of life-saving resources, jobs and livelihood.

“Take your time in prison to reflect on the choices you've made, your attempt at queen status and [trying] to live the high life on the backs of the honest folks and citizens of Clark County,” he said. “I want you to reflect on what it means to have concern for others, as a mother and as an equal member of the community. Do this so that you come out of this situation as a better person.”

Ric Hertel is the special prosecutor who has overseen the cases related to the investigation. Although two remain open, he said closing the chapter on the Noel family’s convictions has been two years in the making.

“At times I feel like it's been a blink of an eye, and at times I feel like it's been decades,” he said. “...When we came here, it was almost, ‘how dare you prosecute our king or king maker and his family,’ and now there's three convicted felons in the Noel family. We go from ‘Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous’ to a pulling back of the curtain, basically exposing common thieves, because that's what they are. The book is closed, and I think the next Netflix series is over. It's time for me to go. The job's finished here.”

Three other people have been charged as part of the investigation. Former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree pleaded guilty in February and is serving two years’ probation.

John Miller, also a former Clark County Council member , is charged with the same felony, but has not been convicted. He’s appealing his case.

Kenny Hughbanks , one-time Scott County sheriff who worked at the Clark County sheriff’s office in various capacities, has pleaded not guilty to a felony for tax evasion in Scott County.

Defense attorney Bart McMahon did not speak to the press after the hearing.

Under Indiana sentencing, Noel will likely serve around 13 months of the six-year sentence.

She is responsible for repaying the more than $660,000 to New Chapel and nearly $30,000 to the Indiana Department of Revenue. Multiple cars belonging to New Chapel that have been tied up in the investigation will be released under the plea agreement.

