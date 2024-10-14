Victims have their say as Indiana Sheriff Jamey Noel sentenced to 15 years

Nearly a year after former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel was arrested on allegations of public corruption , he heard from people directly affected by his crimes.

They included 21 current and former staff, former colleagues, friends and community members who testified and submitted letters for the record ahead of the hearing where Special Judge Larry Medlock sentenced Noel to 15 years in prison, including three years of probation.

They told the judge they felt tricked. They felt betrayed. That Noel — who served 8 years as the county sheriff and ran a fire and ambulance service — had tarnished their reputations and their careers.

“You used many who believed in you to convince this community to put our trust in you,” said Matt Owen, Noel’s longtime friend, political ally and former colleague. “We held you as the pinnacle of a public servant. We rallied behind you in the pursuit of ridding out public corruption, all while you knowingly stood behind the curtains extracting so much for personal gain.”

Noel pleaded guilty to 27 felonies in August , including theft, tax evasion and money laundering.

The charges are part of a sprawling Indiana State Police investigation that has included more than 70 search warrants and led to five arrests. The investigation focused on his time as sheriff and leader at New Chapel EMS.

Noel is accused of stealing millions from both agencies over several years — the majority from New Chapel — a nonprofit some even close to him thought he owned.

Court records show that includes stealing lawnmowers, an HVAC unit, a Dodge Ram and 26 shipping containers. He used nonprofit funds to pay for luxury cars, vacations and child support to a former Clark County council member.

Judge Medlock insisted on hearing from Noel’s victims at Monday’s sentencing hearing to help him make a decision on accepting the plea agreement. They included current and former New Chapel staff and people who lost loved ones after what they said were long ambulance wait times.

Suzanne Davis, a former New Chapel employee, described an unsafe and unsupportive work environment, one where her fire equipment didn't fit and where she was told to return to work after finding a friend dead on a run.

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Suzanne Davis, a former New Chapel employee, testified Monday at the sentencing of former employer Jamey Noel.

Suzanna Worrall said her brother-in-law David “Red” Worrall died after collapsing at a polling site last Election Day in Clark County. She said bystanders and firefighters performed CPR as they waited 16 minutes for an ambulance. In total, it took nearly 30 minutes from the time 911 was called to his arrival at the hospital via New Chapel ambulance, she said.

“Could Red still be alive today if the ambulance had arrived faster? Possibly,” she said. “If Jamey Noel and his family had not spent approximately $5 million of New Chapel’s money on lavish vacations, expensive suits, high-dollar cigars, cars and other items, and reinvested the taxpayer dollars back into that ambulance, my life would be completely different today.”

Prior to stepping down during the investigation, Noel spent more than a decade as the Republican Party chair for Clark County and Indiana’s 9th Congressional District .

Martina Webster said that’s power he abused, and described on the stand ways she said he gatekept her out of winning elections as a Republican.

“It's my personal opinion that Jamey is a narcissist and a sociopath,” she said. “He's a danger to society, especially when in positions of power. Many people were afraid of what he could do, though, as county sheriff.”

Hope Noel, the ex-wife of Noel’s late brother Leon, cut Noel down as she addressed him directly regarding his handling of his brother’s estate.

“There are no words to describe the amount of disgust I have for you,” she said. “I hope the time you serve in prison alone really gets to you, and I hope Leon haunts you every single day. I absolutely wish the worst for you.”

Leon’s children say Noel didn’t give them their full inheritance, and took court action after details alleging this came out of the investigation.

Noel broke down when Hope Noel read a letter from his niece, that included that his deceased parents and brother would be “very disappointed in you.”

J. Tyler Franklin / LPM Hope Noel, the ex-wife of Jamey Noel's late brother, Leon, takes the stand Monday at Noel's sentencing hearing.

Noel addressed the court, saying he wanted to acknowledge his actions and repent. He cried as he apologized to his family — most of whom were not in the courtroom — for the deceit, embarrassment and criminal trouble he’s caused them.

“It’s all my fault,” he said. He added that his family members didn’t know about the business he ran or how. He also said he did his family members’ tax returns.

“I controlled everything when it came to our family's finances… my family trusted me to do that and I obviously didn't do it,” Noel said.

Noel’s wife, Misty , and daughter, Kasey , are charged with theft and tax evasion for allegations they used New Chapel funds for personal items and services.

Noel also apologized to first responders and law enforcement, and the community.

“I want to apologize to the citizens of Clark County that trusted me, that voted for me and let me be their sheriff,” he said, which included some who helped campaign for him.

“I let sin overtake me. I violated their trust and I’m sorry.”

He ended his statement with a short prayer.

Medlock said the more than yearlong investigation has been “one outlandish discovery after another,” he said.

“Mr. Noel, you tarnished the badge you were given by the citizens who you tricked into voting for you and trusting you.” He also said Noel has “failed everyone who’s ever worn a uniform,” and challenged his political tactics.

“You profess to promote democratic freedom, yet you behaved as a political fascist, thwarting and bullying those who would not submit to your will.”

Following the hearing, special prosecutor Ric Hertel said he hopes the community can begin some measure of healing, even though that might not happen right away.

“I know it won't be overnight, maybe not even in the next year. But in time,” he said. “But at least in my eyes the grip that Jamey Noel had on this community is over. And nobody has to go through him to get elected for anything, to get medical care for anything or to report a crime.”

