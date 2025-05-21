Wife of former Clark Co. Indiana sheriff pleads guilty to theft, tax evasion

Misty Noel was charged last year with 10 felonies for theft and tax evasion, as part of an extensive investigation into her now estranged husband, Jamey Noel .

In court Wednesday, she admitted to all counts. Her plea agreement calls for one and a half years in custody and four and a half on probation. Under Indiana sentencing, she would likely serve 13 and a half months.

Judge Larry Medlock is weighing the agreement.

Misty Noel is one of six people charged in the investigation , and the fourth to enter a guilty plea.

Special prosecutor Ric Hertel said Wednesday even though the judge has yet to agree to the plea, he’s glad to see where things are headed, with four people admitting guilt.

“I think it's a pretty good start,” he said. “And I feel that the county should appreciate what's been done by law enforcement up to this point in time, the time that's been put in, and the effort that's put in to kind of bring some justice to victims in this matter and hold… somebody and several people accountable for the crimes that they've committed.”

Misty Noel’s attorney, Bart McMahon, declined to talk with reporters after the hearing, saying he would hold comments until the close of the case.

Jamey Noel served as Clark County sheriff from 2015 to 2022. He also previously operated the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS.

Police say Misty Noel charged personal goods and services to New Chapel over several years, and didn’t report it on her joint tax returns.

Her plea commits her to paying more than $660,000 as restitution to New Chapel and more than $29,000 to the Indiana Department of Revenue. The $30,000 bond she posted last year can be applied toward the restitution.

Her agreement also lists nine vehicles tied up in the investigation that will be returned to New Chapel, including four Cadillacs. Police seized multiple vehicles as evidence in the investigation.

New Chapel previously provided EMS service to all of Clark and part of Floyd County. Last year, officials in Clark and Floyd counties brought on new providers.

In August, New Chapel leaders announced they were stopping 911 service in Clark County . WHAS News later reported they rebranded as Phoenix Ambulance.

Jamey Noel is currently serving time in prison after pleading guilty last year to more than two dozen felonies. Kasey Noel, one of Jamey and Misty Noel’s daughters, was sentenced to nine months in custody in January after pleading guilty to theft and tax evasion.

Indiana sentencing allows her to serve half, and Clark County Sheriff Scottie Maples said this week Kasey Noel is expected to be released Friday. She’s been held in Harrison County for the Clark County case.

Brittney Ferree, a former Clark County Council member , entered a guilty plea in February to one level 6 felony for conflict of interest. Police say while on the council, she voted in favor of contract funding for New Chapel and benefitted from Noel/the organization. They say she didn’t have a conflict of interest statement on file.

Ferree was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Cases are ongoing for former Clark County Council member John Miller and former Scott County Sheriff Kenny Hughbanks . Miller’s attorney has filed an appeal with the state in his case.

Misty Noel remains out on bond as the judge weighs her plea. If he accepts it, she’ll be taken into custody following a sentencing hearing July 3.

