Former Clark County official pleads guilty in Jamey Noel saga

Former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree was charged last year with a felony for conflict of interest, one of five people charged in the sprawling investigation of former Sheriff Jamey Noel .

In court Friday, she pleaded guilty and Special Judge Larry Medlock sentenced her to two years probation.

Noel is serving time in prison after pleading guilty last year to 27 felonies including theft and tax evasion . Investigators revealed he stole millions from the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association — also known as New Chapel EMS — and the Clark County Sheriff’s office. Noel served two terms as Clark County Sheriff, from 2015 to 2022.

Police said Ferree and Noel were in a relationship while she was a member of the Clark County council. The two also have a child together. She voted to fund New Chapel EMS, which Noel operated, and police say Noel illegally used New Chapel funds to pay Ferree child support and for trips.

Police say she didn’t report a conflict of interest.

After Ferree learned she was pregnant in 2019, she asked a representative with the Indiana State Board of Accounts if she should report a conflict of interest. Ferree told police that she was told it was OK to vote on things related to Noel, because she did not deal with matters that directly affected his pay.

Court records show the representative denied saying that when questioned by investigators.

Special Judge Larry Medlock asked Ferree in court why he should consider the sentence being suspended to probation, as outlined in the plea agreement, instead of jail.

“Because I’m a single mom taking care of our son that we have, and I’m obviously the only person that’s taking care of our son,” she said, adding she has no prior criminal history.

Ferree is the third person to plead guilty as part of the Indiana State Police investigation that started in mid 2023. Noel’s daughter, Kasey entered a plea in January . Cases are pending against Noel’s estranged wife, Misty, and former Clark County Council member John Miller .

WHAS reported this week Misty Noel’s attorney and special prosecutor Ric Hertel are getting closer to a resolution, and that a plea could come in May. That could give her time to spend with her daughter, Kasey, who is pregnant, after she’s released.

Like Ferree, police charged Miller last year with conflict of interest. Police say he voted to fund New Chapel and also accepted gifts from Noel. Court records show Miller told police the two were good friends. They say he did report a conflict of interest.

Miller’s attorney wants the case dismissed, arguing that his client didn’t benefit from the contract and that his charge doesn’t state a criminal offense. Judge Medlock recently upheld the case, which is currently set for trial in October.

Ric Hertel, the special prosecutor in all five cases, talked with reporters after Friday’s hearing. One asked whether this was about punishing Ferree or restoring trust in the council.

“I think it's all about accountability — accountability for a crime that she committed,” Hertel said. “I think everybody in the community wants transparency with our government, as the judge mentioned, and that's what happened today.”

Hertel said the investigation is ongoing.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.