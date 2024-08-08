New Chapel EMS to stop 911 operations in Clark County Sept. 1

In a news release Thursday, the Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS, announced they will cease 911 EMS services in Clark County within the next few weeks.

It followed a staff meeting in the afternoon at which New Chapel spokesperson S. Coy Travis said employees learned the company would be giving their notice to county officials and moving in a different direction.

The release states New Chapel will transition to different office space and restructure operations.

“We believe this change in direction is the best decision to make currently for our company, our employees and the community. We look forward to playing a part — albeit a different part — in providing ambulance services to the citizens of Southern Indiana as we embark on this new course,” the statement reads.

Travis said there are approximately 50 staff members, both full and part-time, at New Chapel. Some are trained for both fire and EMS work. He said the company’s move away from emergency ambulance services will mean some staff cuts, but did not estimate how many.

The announcement comes more than a year into the criminal investigation of former Clark County Sheriff and New Chapel CEO Jamey Noel, who was terminated in January.

Noel is charged with 31 felonies and accusations include he stole from New Chapel.

The company has taken hits to their finances and reputation over the past year as that investigation into Noel, his family and associates continues.

Earlier this year, Floyd County knocked New Chapel out of the running for a new contract in part because they couldn’t provide full financial information in their bid, as that information was tied up in the investigation.

In May, the New Albany Township Fire Protection District board voted to end a contract early with New Chapel Fire & EMS — a separate company which has provided fire services — and start its own company. That led to multiple employees resigning in one day.

On Thursday, the Utica Township Fire Protection District board, which is appointed by Clark County government, voted to end a facilities use agreement for two buildings — one of which has served as the long-term EMS headquarters. The board also voted to terminate a contract for fire services immediately.

Travis said the decision was made after that.

“At this time yesterday, we had a headquarters, we had a plan of what we thought the next 90 days was going to look like,” he said. “We had our thoughts of where we were going to go. That meeting changed a lot of things.”

New Chapel has been operating under a contract to serve Clark County set to expire at the end of 2025. Last week, amid staffing and service concerns with New Chapel, Clark County leaders brought in an additional ambulance provider — Heartland Ambulance Service, LLC — for a 90-day contract. The company has the capacity to scale up operations.

