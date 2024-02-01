Former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel’s wife charged with theft, tax evasion

Misty Noel, former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel’s wife, was charged with multiple felonies Wednesday. They come just over two weeks after special prosecutor Ric Hertel said during a hearing he was ready to move forward with charging her.

She’s facing five level 5 felonies for theft and five level 6 felonies for tax evasion, spanning from 2019 to 2023.

Jamey Noel served as the Clark County sheriff from 2015 to 2022 and previously operated the nonprofit Utica Township Volunteer Firefighters Association, also known as New Chapel EMS. He was arrested in November and charged with 15 felonies including theft, corrupt business influence and ghost employment.

Court records show more charges are coming. This week, special prosecutor Ric Hertel filed a motion in Jamey Noel’s case to add 10 additional felonies — five for theft and five for tax evasion.

Misty Noel’s case has been forwarded to the Indiana Supreme Court for appointment of a special judge. An initial hearing has not yet been set.

There have now been 35 publicly known search warrants served in Jamey Noel’s case, including some in which investigators sought financial information on Misty Noel. The latest warrants were served Friday at fire and EMS stations in Clark and Floyd counties.

This story will be updated.

