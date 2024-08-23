Clark County Council member arrested in ongoing Noel investigation

Clark County Council at-large member John Miller was taken into custody Friday by Indiana State Police, spokesperson Capt. Ron Galaviz confirmed.

Miller is charged with a level 6 felony for official misconduct related to the more than yearlong criminal investigation of former Clark County Sheriff Jamey Noel.

Noel is facing 31 felonies including theft, tax evasion and money laundering related to his time as sheriff and in running a nonprofit emergency services company.

Noel has pleaded guilty to all counts but will be in court Monday for a plea change hearing . He’s currently in custody on a nearly $1.5 million bond.

Former Clark County Council member Brittney Ferree, who Noel has a child with, is also charged with a level 6 felony for official misconduct. Galaviz said Friday afternoon they were still actively searching for her to make an arrest.

Search warrant documents released in July show Noel paid for multiple trips with Ferree using funds from New Chapel EMS while she was on the council. Noel formerly ran New Chapel.

LPM News previously reported Ferree admitted to police she had voted on funding for New Chapel — which until recently served all of Clark County — while she was in a relationship with Noel.

Court records from earlier this month also show Noel paid for travel, meals and concert tickets for Miller. The council member’s term is slated to end this year, after he lost his bid for re-election in the primary.

