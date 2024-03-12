Ramadan 2024: A guide to events and resources in Louisville

Muslims around the world — and here in Louisville — are marking the start of Ramadan this week.

Throughout the month, many Muslims fast during daylight hours, offer additional prayers, give donations, volunteer and connect with the community.

It culminates with Eid al-Fitr, a celebration commemorating the end of Ramadan.

Rachid Hamlouchi is the vice president at Al-Nur Masjid on South Fourth Street. He said Ramadan is a time when Muslims boost their faith.

“You get closer to your Creator and you sacrifice your food during the whole day and your drink. And at the end of the day, when you break that fast, that's happiness, you feel that you have achieved something,” Hamlouchi said.

Hamlouchi said the mosque’s location near the University of Louisville campus has made it important community spaces for young, immigrant and low-income Muslims.

And that becomes even more important during Ramadan when the house of worship provides daily iftar, the evening fast-breaking meal.

“When you help them with a meal at the end of the day instead of [them] spending money on it, it's something they will really appreciate,” Hamlouchi said.

Al-Nur Masjid will be open all month for iftar meals and Taraweeh, the optional night prayer.

During the last ten days of Ramadan, the mosque will remain open all day and night for those who want to dedicate more time to worship.

“You break your fast here, during the day you read the Quran, or you’re praying or you’re doing a remembrance of Allah in a way or another,” Hamlouchi explained.

Al-Nur Masjid is one of several local mosques that hosts meals, Taraweeh prayers and Eid al-Fitr celebrations.

Use the filters in the map below to find places in Louisville offering communal meals and prayers this Ramadan.

Ramadan Map

What did we miss? Contact editor Amina Elahi with information about Ramadan resources we should add to this guide.