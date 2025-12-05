© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Louisville police fatally shoot a man in Hurstbourne Acres

Louisville Public Media | By Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Published December 5, 2025 at 9:46 AM EST
An LMPD cruiser sits outside the LMPD Downtown Area Patrol building.
J. Tyler Franklin
/
LPM
LMPD officials said they will release body camera footage of the shooting within 10 business days.

Louisville police fatally shot a man Thursday after responding to a 911 call.

Two Louisville police officers shot a man Thursday afternoon, killing him. Emergency dispatch sent police to the 900 block of Red Deer Circle in the Hurstbourne Acres area around 1:30 p.m., according to an LMPD statement.

Police officials say they responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, described as a white man without a shirt on.

According to police, the officers confronted a man matching that description and shot him after they ordered him to drop his weapon and he didn’t. The man died at the scene.

LPMD officials say they will release the names of the officers within 72 hours and the body camera footage within 10 business days.
Rebecca Feldhaus Adams
Bec is LPM's News Executive Editor. Email Bec at bec@lpm.org.
