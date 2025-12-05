Louisville police fatally shoot a man in Hurstbourne Acres

Two Louisville police officers shot a man Thursday afternoon, killing him. Emergency dispatch sent police to the 900 block of Red Deer Circle in the Hurstbourne Acres area around 1:30 p.m., according to an LMPD statement.

Police officials say they responded to a report of a person pointing a gun at another person, described as a white man without a shirt on.

According to police, the officers confronted a man matching that description and shot him after they ordered him to drop his weapon and he didn’t. The man died at the scene.

LPMD officials say they will release the names of the officers within 72 hours and the body camera footage within 10 business days.