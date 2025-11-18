It's Not "The Fall" That Gets You, It's The Landing from Runaway Souls

Louisville band Runaway Souls just released their new single "The Fall", good funky rock'n'roll as they are known to do. The new song is David Lee Roth of Van Halen fame, inspired. About the new song from the band:

"David Lee Roth, patron saint of mountain biking, was once asked if he could teach someone to jump. He said learning to jump was easy, but learning to land takes years of practice. I would never ignore such sage advice, and that’s where “The Fall” springs from.

As David Thomas sings, “it’s not the fall that gets you it’s the landing”. It’s a song about being willing to risk it all for a relationship despite all the scars that life will leave on you.

This is all laid across a funky assortment of grooves; the slide guitar from Brian Segal juxtaposed with Darren Barker’s leslie-heavy solo, paired with Woody Woodmansee’s clavinet mastery.

“The Fall” sits in the bell-bottomed pocket created by Jim Becker on drums and Donnie Bott on bass, with a guest appearance by the always brilliant James Hewett on percussion.

David Thomas sings the story from the heart, and Donnie Bott’s production at BBD Labs and Mastering really brought out the best in the band.

Maybe it would be simpler to say, “The Fall” is a fun, funky, song about growing ever slightly wiser from the journey."

Listen to "The Fall" below and catch Runaway Souls live for a post-Thanksgiving show at Mellwood Tavern on November 29 at 9 pm.