A punk-inspired holiday song for those who can't find the cheer this year by Don't Call Me Lady

By Laura Shine
Published December 4, 2025 at 9:23 AM EST
Louisville band Don't Call Me Lady just released a timely tune for the holidays called "Holly Jolly Melancholy". They describe the song as a "punk-inspired anthem for anyone struggling to see the cheer in a modern, capitalist Christmas. It serves as a crass reminder that the real reason we celebrate the holidays is to spend time with the ones we love." It's a catchy song that belies the melancholy beneath.

Don't Call Me Lady is a genre-bending band that has a strong lyrical focus on finding the beauty in the chaos. Andi Coney, Hollis Ray, BJ Esparza, and Cecilia Maddox come together to make music that means something, whatever that may mean.
