Ford, South Korean company end partnership on EV battery plant in Kentucky

The future of the $5.8 billion electric vehicle battery plant in Glendale, often touted as the largest economic development project in Kentucky’s history, is now uncertain.

Ford announced Thursday morning that it is ending its joint venture with South Korean company SK On to build EV batteries at their two plants in Kentucky and Tennessee.

The companies announced that Ford would take sole ownership of the two buildings at the BlueOvalSK Battery Park in Glendale, while SK On will take ownership of the plant in Tennessee.

In his Thursday press conference, Gov. Andy Beshear said Ford is expected to give more details about the future of the Kentucky plant early next week. He also expressed optimism about Ford retaining ownership, noting its long history in Kentucky, including the $2 billion investment in its Louisville truck plant announced this past summer.

“I am confident that there will be activity in at least Kentucky 1 in our future,” Beshear said, referring to one of the plant’s two buildings. “What that activity will be, whether it will take longer to ramp up, that we've all got to work through.”

The EV battery plant project was announced in 2021, with the first batteries rolling on the assembly line in one building this summer . Production and hiring at the second building was delayed last year due to softer than anticipated demand for electric vehicles.

Another large setback for the EV industry came this summer with the passage of the “Big Beautiful Bill” by Congress, which ended the $7,500 tax credits for people buying electric vehicles and made changes to a manufacturing credit program that denied tax credits to projects owned by foreign entities .

Beshear addressed that bill Thursday, calling out President Donald Trump and Republican Congressman Brett Guthrie, whose district includes Glendale.

“I'm still amazed that the President would push through such a job-killing bill that cut subsidies and grants that companies and people had relied upon,” Beshear said. “And it's really disappointing that Brett Guthrie, who has three EV plants in his district, would be the one that champions it, pushes it through and doesn't make any changes at all to protect those plants.”

“So if we have people that lose their jobs, or jobs that are not created, your own congressman did it to you, and that's really, really wrong. Your governor is going to do his best. I'm going to do my best to make sure we have as many jobs at those facilities as possible.”

A spokesperson for Rep. Guthrie did not immediately return an email seeking comment on the Ford news and Beshear’s remarks.

The separation of Ford and SK On is expected to be finalized at the end of first quarter in 2026, pending federal approval.

Republican state Sen. Matt Deneen, whose district includes Glendale, said in a press release that he hopes Ford assumes full operational control and “remains committed to the long-term success of the Glendale plant. It is still too early to know what the full impacts of this transition will be. As with any major economic development initiative, many moving parts must align for continued growth.”

