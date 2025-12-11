Suspect in Kentucky State University shooting pleads not guilty

The suspect in Tuesday's fatal shooting at Kentucky State University pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and assault.

Jacob Lee Bard, 48, appeared in Franklin District Court on Thursday. Judge Chris Olds set Bard's bond at $1 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 16 in Frankfort.

Bard, of Evansville, Indiana, is charged with killing 19-year-old De'Jon Darrell Fox Jr., of Indianapolis, in an altercation on the KSU campus.

Fox and another student were shot. The second student, who has not been identified, was transported to the University of Kentucky Hospital with critical injuries, according to police.

Police have said that Bard is the father of a KSU student, but have not identified them.

Bard's attorney, according to court records, is Mark Hall, a Louisville public defender.

Bard is being held at the Franklin Regional Jail.

Henderson court records show that Bard was found guilty of fourth degree assault in 2007. He paid a fine of $160.

He was also found guilty of third degree terroristic threatening that year and paid a $160 fine.

Tuesday's shooting rattled the campus of 2,200 students and 450 faculty and staff in Kentucky's capital city.

KSU is the state's only public Historically Black College and University.

Scott Tracy, assistant chief of the Frankfort Police Department, noted Kentucky State's ties to the community at a Wednesday press conference.

"Kentucky State University is an integral part of Frankfort, and a tragedy like this affects us all," he said. "Our thoughts are with the students, faculty, and staff as they navigate this difficult time."

KSU officials announced that classes and campus activities, including final exams, are canceled for the rest of the week.

