Music from our time on Living Classical

Louisville Public Media
Published December 11, 2025 at 3:46 PM EST
A man with glasses, a beard and blue shirt. In the background a wall hanging made of wool-like fabrics
Tyler Kline

We're excited to announce a new show on 90.5 WUOL: Living Classical with Tyler Kline, Saturdays at 10 p.m., starting December 13th.

Living Classical is a weekly radio program dedicated to the music of our time – the composers, performers, and creative communities shaping today’s classical landscape. Each episode brings together new and recent recordings across a wide range of styles and approaches, paired with the stories and perspectives that give the music its depth.

Living Classical is a weekly radio program dedicated to the music of our time – the composers, performers, and creative communities shaping today's classical landscape. Each episode brings together new and recent recordings across a wide range of styles and approaches, paired with the stories and perspectives that give the music its depth.

Designed for curious listeners, the program highlights classical music as a living, evolving art form: one defined not by a single tradition, but by ongoing imagination, experimentation, and human expression. Through careful curation and narrative context, Living Classical offers a window into the richness and vitality of contemporary classical music today.

Tyler Kline is a composer, producer, and broadcaster whose work spans concert music, audio storytelling, and contemporary classical curation. He has spent more than a decade working in public radio, most recently as creator and host of Living Classical, a weekly program focused on new and recent classical music and the people who make it.
