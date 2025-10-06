© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Warm, easy, and soulful describes the new single "You" from R&B artist Penny Margaux

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 6, 2025 at 11:44 AM EDT
Penny Margaux
N. Hoffman
Penny Margaux

Penny Margaux is a New Jersey native who moved to Louisville five years ago for school at U of L and to pursue her passion for music in the thriving Louisville music scene. Her new single "You" has a great R&B vibe with a lush feel over a funky beat. There's a line about "singing Sade in my bedroom" which conjures up a sultry sentiment of wanting her lover by her side. I asked Penny to tell us more about what brought her to Louisville and about her new single "You":

"I'm a 25 year old NJ native, specifically from Toms River, NJ (essentially the Jersey Shore). I relocated to Louisville KY in 2020 to go to U of L and have been here ever since. I wanted to change my scenery, meet new people & discover the local music scene/ community out here (And I love it so much!! Louisville is truly a hidden gem).

My song 'You' is a love song I wrote, originally inspired by my partner. The love I've been blessed with in our relationship is something I never felt before, and I really wanted to embody that feeling in this song; Warm, easy, fun, and timeless. However as I was writing the song, I realized that the song perfectly embodies the same feelings I have towards my nieces, my friends, my family... It truly is a love song for whoever it is in your life that holds a special place in your heart."

I'm looking forward to hearing more from this talented artist. In the meantime, enjoy "You" which is now streaming.
Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – generous people like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.