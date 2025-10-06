Warm, easy, and soulful describes the new single "You" from R&B artist Penny Margaux

Penny Margaux is a New Jersey native who moved to Louisville five years ago for school at U of L and to pursue her passion for music in the thriving Louisville music scene. Her new single "You" has a great R&B vibe with a lush feel over a funky beat. There's a line about "singing Sade in my bedroom" which conjures up a sultry sentiment of wanting her lover by her side. I asked Penny to tell us more about what brought her to Louisville and about her new single "You":

"I'm a 25 year old NJ native, specifically from Toms River, NJ (essentially the Jersey Shore). I relocated to Louisville KY in 2020 to go to U of L and have been here ever since. I wanted to change my scenery, meet new people & discover the local music scene/ community out here (And I love it so much!! Louisville is truly a hidden gem).

My song 'You' is a love song I wrote, originally inspired by my partner. The love I've been blessed with in our relationship is something I never felt before, and I really wanted to embody that feeling in this song; Warm, easy, fun, and timeless. However as I was writing the song, I realized that the song perfectly embodies the same feelings I have towards my nieces, my friends, my family... It truly is a love song for whoever it is in your life that holds a special place in your heart."

I'm looking forward to hearing more from this talented artist. In the meantime, enjoy "You" which is now streaming.