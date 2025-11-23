Braun says family was targeted, joins growing list of Republican lawmakers hit with recent threats

Governor Mike Braun has added his name to the growing list of Republican lawmakers who received threats in recent days.

Numerous lawmakers have been the victims of bomb threats and swatting attempts, as tensions rise over the Senate's decision not to take up redistricting. The threats had so far seemed to focus on lawmakers who were either undecided or against redrawing the state's congressional maps to favor Republicans.

But on Friday, State Sen. Andy Zay (R-Huntington) said his business had been the target of a bomb threat. Zay said he'd been quiet about his support of redistricting but was ultimately in favor of the idea.

Now, the Governor's office confirmed more than one credible threat against Braun and his family.

Braun said "enough is enough" in a post on social media.

"If you threaten or attempt to carry out acts of violence against Indiana's elected officials, we WILL bring you to justice," Braun wrote.

"This is no way to express political disagreement, and it must stop," wrote House Speaker Todd Houston (R-Fishers) and Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta (D-Fort Wayne).

Multiple Republican lawmakers have been the victims of swatting attempts on their homes.

State Sen. Spencer Deery (R-West Lafayette) said in a statement that police received a call Thursday morning notifying them of a domestic abuse incident at Deery's address, and that there would be a threat of violence to officers who respond.

"I am grateful to the West Lafayette Police Department for their professionalism and preparedness to recognize this as a swatting attempt that could be resolved without putting my children, or the children on our street who were preparing to board school buses, in a dangerous and stressful situation," Deery said.

The people behind these threats and their motives remain unknown. But they come as state Republicans have become divided over calls from President Donald Trump to redraw Indiana's congressional map before the 2026 elections. One senators who was swatted had come out against redistricting — another had not taken a public position but was criticised by Trump over the weekend.

Using false reports to draw police to someone's house, known as swatting, has become a tool of intimidation in U.S. politics.

According to Deery, the swatting call was preceded by a pizza delivered to his home the night before. Even that felt threatening, he said.

"It still is an attempt to intimidate an elected official by conveying 'we know where you live,'" Deery wrote.

Captain Ron Galaviz of the Indiana State Police said while swatting has been used as a tactic in other states, it feels new to Indiana.

"Who does this? Who comes up with this idea?" Galaviz said. "It's potentially dangerous, it's illegal and it's draining resources."

The calls to lawmakers have become a pattern in the past week.

Sen. Dan Dernulc (R-Highland) had his home swatted on Wednesday night and Sen. Greg Goode (R-Terre Haute) had law enforcement called to his home on Sunday. Sen. Rick Niemeyer (R-Lowell) also received a swatting call Wednesday, although the lawmaker did not put out a press release about the incident.

Neither Dernulc nor Goode had officially declared a position on redistricting, despite months of pressure from Washington D.C. and Governor Braun to support the move. Niemeyer recently said he was undecided. And Deery was one of roughly a dozen lawmakers who had publicly come out against redistricting.

"It is disturbing that anyone would attempt to harm or intimidate lawmakers, but sadly not all that surprising in the current environment," Deery said following the swatting attempt on his home. "When our family decided to enter the public arena four years ago, we knew our lives would change, but we believed then – and still believe today – that it is important for people who are committed to representing the people with integrity and an attitude of public service to step up."

President Donald Trump criticized Indiana Republicans over the weekend for voicing disinterest in redrawing the state's congressional maps to favor Republicans, singling out Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray (R-Martinsville) and Sen. Goode by name.

Shortly after that post, Sen. Goode's home was swatted.

On late Thursday State Sen. Kyle Walker (R-Lawrence) released a statement that said, "Attempts have been made to intimidate me and threaten violence at my home." Walker had also come out against redistricting.

Sen. Zay said his business in Huntington was targeted with a bomb threat on Thursday.

"I want to be clear: I strongly condemn these acts, which have no place in our political process," Zay said. "While the intent behind these intimidation threats seems to be to instill fear in public officials, I can assure my constituents that I remain committed to serving our district, being your voice and continuing my work at the Statehouse."

State Sen. Linda Rogers (R-Granger) said in a statement Friday that she was also targeted.

"I can confirm I have been the victim of several intimidation incidents," Rogers said, "but the St. Joseph County Police Department and the Indiana State Police are working diligently to get to the bottom of it."

Senators voted Tuesday not to return next month to address redistricting, triggering a swift rebuke from Gov. Braun who said he would pursue all options to compel senators to show up and vote on the issue.

Braun condemned the swatting incident against Goode in a statement on Monday, saying such tactics have "no place in Indiana."

Indiana State Treasurer Daniel Elliot, whose office oversees Indiana 911, said in a statement that his team would "examine these threats" to see if there were any changes in policy or safety protocols that could be implemented.

Anyone with information about the swatting incidents is encouraged to reach out to the Indiana State Police.

