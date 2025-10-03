A decade in the making, Victoria releases new single "Have This Dance" and video starring a who's who of Louisville music scene

Victoria (Tory) Fisher has been working on her first solo album for nearly a decade. The new album titled Old Hurts features some of the best musicians Louisville has to offer as does the video for the single "Have This Dance" which WFPK is proud to premiere today. The video features guest appearances by Maggie Halfman and Andy Gelburd and was filmed and directed by Evan Patterson of Future Heart Works Records. The band is also featured with Lacey Guthrie, Katie Peabody, Todd Cook, Corey Smith, Neal Argabright, Brian Shrek, Bob Dixon, and of course, singer/songwriter Tory Fisher.

A little bit more about Tory Fisher from her label Future Heart Works:

"If you are a lifer in the local music scene here in Louisville you should know Tory Fisher from her group in the early 2000s Fire the Saddle. After a stint of residing in Mississippi and Pennsylvania, Tory returned to Louisville and immediately started performing as a duet with Cheyenne Mize. Since then she has started the garage rock group Jane, had a short stint in the Jaye Jayle band, conceived the choral group Duchess, and most recent the gritty indie rock group Pressions. Meanwhile, Tory has always been working on her first solo recording “Old Hurts” which will come to life on October 10th 2025."

The album release show for Old Hurts will be on October 10, 2025 at American Turners on River Road in Louisville. In the meantime, check out the new single and video for "Have This Dance". It's worth the wait of a decade!