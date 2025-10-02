© 2025 Louisville Public Media

My Morning Jacket release "The Devil's Peanut Butter" for the 20th Anniversary of Z

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 2, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Z by My Morning Jacket
My Morning Jacket
Z by My Morning Jacket

Louisville hometown heroes My Morning Jacket just shared a previously unreleased song originally slated for their album Z which turns 20 years old this year. A special deluxe edition comes out Friday, Oct. 3 with the new track "The Devil's Peanut Butter".

“I remember the melody of ‘The Devil’s Peanut Butter’ popping into my head as I strolled across the harbor bridge in Sydney, Australia, near the Opera House, staring down at the eerie grinning entrance face to Luna Park," explained frontman Jim James, according to JamBase. "I worked on it some more while staying at Bondi Beach, walking amongst the graveyards and lawn bowling clubs that sit up high on the cliffs overlooking the beautiful coves of the Pacific Ocean... For some reason, it just didn’t seem to fit on Z, but we all loved it, then forgot about it for 20 YEARS, and now here it is back to life again!"

My Morning Jacket performs at MegaCorp Pavilion on Oct. 20, 2025 in Newport, KY. In the meantime, check out the new song below!
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 2-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
Laura Shine
