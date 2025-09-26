The best new albums out Sept. 26

It's New Music Friday, and the first weekend of autumn has brought forth a handful of releases by beloved veteran artists.

Neko Case is back with her first album since 2018. Robert Plant and his melancholic bluegrass band interprets songs by Low, The Low Anthem, Blind Willie Johnson and more. Jeff Tweedy of Wilco released a sprawling triple album with help from his two sons. Plus, there are a couple of heartbreak-inspired albums by Amanda Shires and Cate Le Bon. (And we'd be remiss not to mention the new albums from pop culture royalty Mariah Carey and Doja Cat.)

NPR Music's Lars Gotrich guest hosts this week with some help from Evan Miller of WYSO in Ohio. The two blond bearded men discuss those albums and a couple more favorites out this week. Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts and then check back here for our full list of today's new music.

The Starting Five

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Neko Case, Neon Grey Midnight Green (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: The New Pornographers, Rilo Kiley

💿 Jeff Tweedy, Twilight Override (Stream)

RIYL: Wilco, Cass McCombs

Hear All Songs Considered's interview with Jeff Tweedy

💿 Robert Plant, Saving Grace (Stream)

RIYL: Alison Krauss, Patty Griffin

💿 Amanda Shires, Nobody's Girl (Stream)

RIYL: Brandi Carlile, Emmylou Harris

💿 Cate Le Bon, Michelangelo Dying (Stream)

RIYL: Horsegirl, Stereolab

The Lightning Round

Seven more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Geese, Getting Killed

💿 Mariah Carey, Here For It All

💿 Doja Cat, Vie

💿 Josie, A Life of Sweets Alone

💿 Bitchin Bajas, Inland See

💿 M. Sage, Tender / Wading

💿 Lady Wray, Cover Girl

The Long List

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

R&B/Soul

Olivia Dean, The Art of Loving

Rochelle Jordan, Through The Wall

Breez Kennedy, We All Need Love EP

Rap/Hip-Hop

ZelooperZ, Dali Aint Dead

Young Thug, UY Scuti

Jay Worthy, Once Upon A Time

Mg Lil Bubba, Bub's Burgers 2: Deluxe

Peezy, STILL GHETTTO

Jaden, 2025: A Surrealist Ball or Elephants Reflecting Swans EP

Classical

Anastasia Kobekina, Bach's Cello Suites

Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, The Dmitri Ensemble, Graham Ross, John Rutter: A Clare College Celebration

Chris Williams, Odu: Vibration II

Dobrinka Tabakova, Sun Triptych

Ensemble Galilei, There I Long to Be

Gideon Broshy, Nest

Tamar Sagiv, Tamar Sagiv

Country/Folk/Americana

Adam Wright, Nature of Necessity

Amble, HAND ME DOWNS EP

HARDY, COUNTRY! COUNTRY!

Jake Banfield, Open Bars

Jared Dustin Griffin, The Perseverance of Sisyphus

Kolton Moore & The Clever Few, A Place That I Call Home

Lady A, On This Winter's Night (Volume 2)

Lily Rose, I Know What I Want

Marcus King Band, Darling Blue

Sir Richard Bishop, Hillbilly Ragas

Electronic/Out There

Masma Dream World, A GRAVE IN A LUCKY SITE

a.brehme, OG01

Daniel G. Harmann , Versailles

Fred Armisen, 100 Sound Effects

Grandbrothers, Elsewhere

John Maus, Later Than You Think

Mainline Magic Orchestra, Orchestra Magic Mainline

Nastia Reigel, Identity

Nobukazu Takemura, knot of meanings

Piotr Kurek, Songs and Bodies

Polygon Window, Surfing on Sine Waves (Expanded Edition)

Purity Ring, Purity Ring

ROLROLROL, Dinner

SCALER, Endlessly

Shygirl, Club Shy Room 2 + 2

Sir Winston, Protect The Future

Xexa, Kissom

Global

Martox, Caracol

Meklit, A Piece of Infinity

Fireboy DML and Pheelz, Peace by Piece EP

Jazz

Tom Skinner, Kaleidoscopic Visions

Henry Threadgill, Listen Ship

Alex Hitchcock , Letters From Afar

Cochemea, Vol. 3: Ancestros Futuros

Cole Davis, Consider It!

Donny McCaslin, Lullaby for the Lost

Mulatu Astatke, Mulatu Plays Mulatu

Sven Wunder, Daybreak

Tomorrow Comes The Harvest , The Happening

Yttling Jazz, Illegal Hit

Human Error Club & Kenny Segal, HUMAN ERROR CLUB AT KENNY'S HOUSE

Pop

Eleri Ward, Internal Rituals

Kali Uchis, Sincerely: P.S. (Deluxe)

Meghan Dowlen, Dizzy Spell

Zara Larsson, Midnight Sun

Rock/Alt/Indie

SPRINTS, All That Is Over

Automatic, Is It Now?

Bill MacKay & Ryley Walker, Land of Plenty (Reissue)

Bright Eyes, Kids Table

Coach Party, Caramel

Cockfighter, Better You Lucky Life

crushed, no scope

Daffo, Where the Earth Bends

Dave Hause, …And The Mermaid

Dimples, Obscure Residue

Dying Wish, Flesh Stays Together

EERA, I'll stop when I'm done.

GECKØS, GECKØS

glaive, Y'ALL

HUNNY, SPIRIT!

Immersion, WTF??

Kathryn Williams, Mystery Park

KINGFISH, Hard Road

Lucky Horse Red, Lucky Horse Red

LUSH, GALA (35th anniversary deluxe)

Mason Lindahl, Joshua / Same Day Walking

MEGA, I Am Enough

Patrick Watson, Uh Oh

Remi Goode, Things I've Said Before

Sam Prekop, Open Close

Shiner, BELIEVEYOUME

Sloan, Based on the Best Seller

SONS, Hallo

SWOLL, AVOID ATTACH

The Cords, The Cords

The Macks, Bonanza

The Starting Line, Eternal Youth

Trestles, SALT

UNIVERSITY, YES EP

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, bones

Credits

Host: Lars Gotrich

Guest: Evan Miller, WYSO

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

