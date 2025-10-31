© 2025 Louisville Public Media

The best new albums out Oct. 31

By Stephen Thompson,
Julie Bernal
Published October 31, 2025 at 9:09 AM EDT
Guided By Voices have a vintage-sounding new album called Thick Rich and Delicious.
Trevor Naud
/
Rockathon Records
Guided By Voices have a vintage-sounding new album called Thick Rich and Delicious.

It's a particularly freaky Friday, with Halloween falling on every music fan's favorite morning of the week. A few artists are embracing the holiday Spirit with legitimately eerie new releases, while others are going the dad-joke route with titles cornier than the contentious candy at the bottom of your trick-or-treat bag.

Speaking of treats, there's a new surprise album by Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield and her sister, Allison, titled Snocaps, that is far better than your standard side project. And while the shock of new music by Guided By Voices wore off about two dozen albums ago, the Dayton, Ohio, legends' new album, Thick Rich and Delicious, sounds delightfully vintage.

We brought on GBV superfan and Marfa Public Radio host Julie Bee to break down the best Oct. 31 releases with New Music host Stephen Thompson. Scroll down to see our favorites, as well as every other noteworthy album to hit streaming services this week.

The Starting Five

Twin sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield.
Chris Black /
Twin sisters Katie and Allison Crutchfield.

🎵 Snocaps (Katie and Allison Crutchfield), s/t

  • Recommended If You Like: Waxahatchee, Swearin'

🎵 Guided By Voices, Thick Rich and Delicious

  • RIYL: Guided By Voices, The '90s

🎵 Chat Pile & Hayden Pedigo, In The Earth Again

  • RIYL: Nick Cave, John Fahey

🎵 keiyaA, hooke's law

  • RIYL: Nourished By Time, Tirzah

🎵 Anna von Hausswolff, Iconoclasts

  • RIYL: Halloween, Kate Bush

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Florence + The Machine.
/
Florence + The Machine.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

Florence + The Machine, Everybody Scream

The Charlatans, We Are Love

Saintsenaca, Highwalllow & Supermoon Songs

Hilary Woods, Night CRIÚ

Lily Lyons, Re-Open The World

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Hildur Guðnadóttir.
Camille Blake / Deutsche Grammophon
/
Deutsche Grammophon
Hildur Guðnadóttir.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Classical

  • Hildur Guðnadóttir, Where to From
  • Roger Eno, Without Wind, Without Air

Rap/Hip-Hop

  • Aesop Rock, I Heard It's A Mess There Too
  • Armani White, There's a Ghost in My House
  • Big Boogie, Pain on Paper 4
  • Chuckyy, Bloodbathh Vol. 2: Violate We Demonstrate EP
  • DJ Premier, The Reinvention
  • Knucks, A Fine African Man
  • Kodak Black, Just Getting Started
  • Lil Bushwick, Lil Bushwick
  • Masta Ace, Natural Forces
  • MESSIAH!, Janky Idol
  • Offset, Haunted by Fame
  • OutKast, Stankonia: 25th Anniversary Edition (3xLP)
  • Saba, C0FFEE!
  • Shad, Start Anew
  • Westside Gunn, Heels Have Eyes 3

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Anastasia Coope, DOT EP
  • Andrew Stogel, American Miserable
  • Astrachan, Signd
  • Black Polish, YUNA
  • Blondie, No Exit (Deluxe Reissue)
  • bog band, Mocashno Days
  • Buffalo Tom, Sleepy Eyed (Expanded Edition)
  • Caged Animals, Make Strange Friends
  • Chelsea Wolfe, Abyss (10th Anniversary Edition)
  • Christian Kjellvander, Ex Voto / The Silent Love
  • Chuck Prophet, Night Surfer 10th Anniversary Edition
  • Dominie Hooper, In This Body Lives
  • Donna Regina, Lilac
  • Eleni Drake, Chuck
  • Her New Knife, chrome is lullaby:re
  • HighSchool, HighSchool
  • Holy Sons, Puritan Themes
  • JEFF The Brotherhood Meets Blanc du Blanc, Magick Songs In Dub
  • Joyeria, Graceful Degradation EP
  • Luvcat, Vicious Delicious
  • Maneka, bathes and listens
  • Micah P. Hinson, The Tomorrow Man
  • MONO, Forever Home: Live in Japan with Orchestra PITREZA
  • Motörhead, Killed By Deaf – A Punk Tribute To Motörhead
  • Night Teacher, Year of the Snake
  • NOWHERE2RUN, What Did You Do? EP
  • Oklou, choke enough (Deluxe)
  • Optic Sink, Lucky Number
  • Pictureplane, Sex Distortion
  • Psychedelic Porn Crumpets, Pogo Rodeo
  • Ritual Howls, Ruin
  • Ship Says Om, Dream Journal EP
  • SKORTS, Incompletement
  • Sophie Jamieson, Stitch EP
  • TAPE TRASH, EDEN
  • The Belair Lip Bombs, Again
  • The Cars, Heartbeat City (Deluxe Edition)
  • Trivium, Struck Dead EP
  • Where to From, Abyss (10th Anniversary Edition)
  • Yuuf, Mt. Sava EP

Pop

  • Almondmilkhunni, Star Baby EP
  • Cat Burns, How to be Human
  • Eli, Stage Girl
  • Mikayla Geier, Hot Pot!
  • Sevdaliza, HEROINA
  • Swank Mami, Worldstar EP
  • Tommy Richman, WORLDS APART EP

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Greensky Bluegrass, XXV
  • Alexa Rose, Atmosphere
  • Andres Miguel Cervantes, Songs for the Seance
  • Bob Dylan, Bootleg Series Volume 18: Through The Open Window, 1956-1963
  • Lydia Luce, Mammoth
  • Thea Gilmore, My Own Private Riot 2008-2015
  • The Steel Wheels, The Steel Wheels EP

Global

  • Joseph Kamaru, Heavy Combination (1966-2007)
  • Madala Kunene & Sibusile Xaba, kwaNTU
  • Mr Eazi, Maison Rouge EP
  • Júlia Colom, Paradís
  • The Cavemen., Cavy in the City

Electronic/Out There

  • Anushka Chkheidze + Robert Lippok, Uncontrollable Thoughts
  • µ-Ziq, 1979
  • Bruise Blood, You Run Through The World Like An Open Razor
  • Charmaine Lee, Tulpa
  • Chino Amobi, Eroica II: Christian Nihilism
  • claire rousay, a little death
  • Courtney Bailey, In Dream
  • CxBxT, .After
  • Daniel Avery, Tremor
  • Ipek Gorgun, Earthbound
  • Jamie Lidell and Luke Schneider, A Companion For the Spaces Between Dreams
  • Maps, Welcome To The Tudor Gate
  • Penelope Trappes, A Requiem: Æternum EP
  • Richie Culver, I TRUST PAIN
  • Sean McCann, The Leopard
  • Ship Sket, InitiatriX
  • Shlohmo, REPULSOR
  • Zach Hill & Lucas Abela, Bag of Max Bag of Cass
  • Diamanda Gálas, You Must Be Certain of the Devil (Reissue)
  • Diamanda Gálas, De-formation: Second Piano Variations

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson
Guest: Julie Bee, Marfa Public Radio
Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
Digital Producer: Elle Mannion
Editor: Otis Hart
Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Music New Music Friday
Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Julie Bernal
