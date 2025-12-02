‘An anchor for the community’: Portland Library reopens following major renovations

The below freezing temperatures and nearly 3 inches of snow and slush did not dampen the celebration in Portland on Tuesday. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg alongside state representatives, Metro Council members and library leadership cut a bright red ribbon in the center of Portland’s library, celebrating its first major renovation in nearly 100 years.

The Portland Library’s $8.7 million dollar renovation project came to a close this week. Community members braving the cold packed tight in the new building, complete with new technology, more meeting rooms and—of course— more books .

“I am so excited for today in particular, because this is a beautiful building,” said Heather Lowe , Louisville Free Public Library’s new executive director. “But libraries are not just about the building. They are a living, breathing part of the community, and this Portland Library has been an anchor for the neighborhood for more than a century.”

The Portland Library is one of nine in Louisville to be built by Andrew Carnegie , the noted philanthropist who made his money in the steel industry, among other ventures. The library opened its doors in 1905, but moved to its current location at 3305 Northwestern Parkway in 1913. It hasn’t had a makeover since. The new renovation added 5,400 square feet to the original structure and an elevator for full accessibility.

1 of 5 — Portland Library_Reader_Giselle Rhoden_120225 Giselle Rhoden / LPM 2 of 5 — Portland Library_Upper Level_Giselle Rhoden_120225 Giselle Rhoden / LPM 3 of 5 — IMG_3190.JPG Giselle Rhoden / LPM 4 of 5 — Portland Library_Kids Floor_Giselle Rhoden_12225 Giselle Rhoden / LPM 5 of 5 — Portland Library_Adult Reading Section_Giselle Rhoden_120225 Giselle Rhoden / LPM

On the lower level, a wood panel hides a small reading tunnel with bright purple and blue couch cushions for the city’s smallest readers. Dozens of bookcases line the wall with newly-purchased children’s books. Some kids were already breaking in the new leather couches in the kids and teens area.

Near the side entrance sits a large conference room complete with a projector, screen and long tables with rolling chairs. Visitors climbed the stairs and explored the upper level which is now the home of a makerspace with sewing machines and screen printers and a large area for adult readers. Nearly every table upstairs has computers, and the walls are lined with bookshelves.

District 5 Metro Council Member Donna Purvis, a Democrat, said she hopes the new space will inspire Louisvillians’ curiosity.

“I think the beauty of this is that this community has a place where they can come and explore ideals and dream,” she said. “I know that this place is going to allow people to come here and they will branch off to be authors, doctors, lawyers, because of the materials placed here in this library that will not only give them dreams, but these dreams will become the reality.”

Purvis said the historic day reminds the Portland community that they are not forgotten and that they deserve a space to gather.

On Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the library will host a family fun day with free activities, family story times and book giveaways.

The Portland Library is one of two historic libraries that reopened in Louisville this year. In February , the Parkland neighborhood reopened its library after nearly four decades of closure due to city budget cuts in the 1980s.

By next year, city officials are expected to reopen the Fern Creek Library . The neighborhood’s only library closed in 2019 following city budget cuts.

“Once all of this work is done, the Louisville Free Public Library system will be in the best shape that it's ever been in, and you can't overstate what that means for our city,” Greenberg said Tuesday.