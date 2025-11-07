New Music Friday: The best albums out Nov. 7

The year may be nearing its end, but new releases aren't ready to slow down just yet. This week, we get a phenomenal new album from Rosalía, Lux, which is a strong contender for New Music Friday host Stephen Thompson's favorite album of the year. On Lux, the Spanish star sings in 13 (!) different languages. And hailing from Puerto Rico, Young Miko has a new album full of bangers, like the viral "WASSUP," out today. National treasure Mavis Staples also has a new album to share, Sad and Beautiful World, produced by Brad Cook and thick with features by artists like Jeff Tweedy and Justin Vernon.

To discuss these albums, plus a handful more in depth, Thompson is joined by Alt.Latino host Anamaria Sayre and Liz Felix of WYEP in Pittsburgh. And scroll down this page to get into our long list of even more exciting releases today.

The Starting Five

Elizabeth De La Piedra / Mavis Staples

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Rosalía, Lux

Recommended If You Like: NATHY PELUSO, Yves Tumor



💿 Young Miko, Do Not Disturb

RIYL: Bad Bunny, Tokischa



💿 V/A, All Things Go: 10 Years

RIYL: Kacey Musgraves, MJ Lenderman



💿 Portugal. The Man, Shish

RIYL: MGMT, De La Soul



💿 Mavis Staples, Sad and Beautiful World

RIYL: Lucinda Williams, Yola



New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App , Apple , Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts .

The Lightning Round

Verena Algranti / Juana Molina

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Juana Molina, DOGA

💿 Liam Kazar, Pilot Light

💿 The Mountain Goats, Through This Fire Across From Peter Balkan

💿 The Cranberries, MTV Unplugged

💿 Sarathy Korwar, There Is Beauty, There Already

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple , or wherever you stream music .

The Long List

Roman Sobus / Billy Branch

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

G Herbo, Lil Herb

Shungu, Faith In The Unknown

Joey Purp , ALASKA EP

Armand Hammer & The Alchemist , Mercy

Danny Brown , Stardust

BLK ODYSSY, MOOD CONTROL

12k Gotti, 800˚

Alemeda, But What The Hell Do I Know EP

Bun B & Cory Mo, WAY MO TRILL

Classical

Ariel Quartet, Beethoven String Quartets

Chris Thile, Bach: Sonatas and Partitas, Vol. 2

Country/Folk/Americana

Billy Branch, The Blues Is My Biography

Emmylou Harris, Spyboy (Deluxe)

Vincent Mason, There I Go

Electronic/Out There

Charlotte de Witte, Charlotte de Witte

Cola Ren, 湄公小曲 Mekong Ballad EP

Crimewave, Scenes

Goldie, Timeless (30th anniversary)

Jessica Moss, Unfolding

Kali Malone & Drew McDowall, Magnetism

toso toso, toso toso

Wata Igarashi, My Supernova

Global

Debit, Desaceleradas

Pablo Alboràn, KM0

Sessa, Pequena Vertigem de Amor

Josh Dage / Armor for Sleep

Jazz

Aaron Parks, ALL MEANS

Amir ElSaffar, New Quartet Live at Pierre Boulez Saal

INSECT LIFE, INSECT LIFE

Jesse Harris, If You Believed In Me

Yalla Miku, 2

Pop

Benee, Ur An Angel I'm Just Particles

Sam Gellaitry, ANYWHERE HERE IS PERFECT

R&B/Soul

Jonathan Jeremiah, We Come Alive

Rum.gold, Is There Anybody Home?

St. Panther, Strange World

Rock/Alt/Indie

Armor For Sleep, There Is No Memory

Clock DVA, White Souls in Black Suits (Reissue)

Cold in Berlin, Wounds

Constant Smiles, Moonflowers

Deerhoof, Friend Opportunity (LP reissue)

Del Water Gap, Chasing The Chimera

Devin Shaffer, Patience

El Cortina, Top Down

Finger Eleven, Last Night On earth

Flypaper, Forget the Rush

Fulton Lights, Well The Night Has Come

h pruz, Red sky at morning

Heaven For Real, Who Died & Made You The Dream?

Hirons, Future Perfect

Hüsker Dû, 1985: The Miracle Year

Insecure Men, A Man For All Seasons

Jordana, Jordanaland

Khruangbin, The Universe Smiles Upon You ii

Midlake, A Bridge To Far

Mykel, Hometown Runaway

OBITS, L.E.G.I.T.

Olan Monk, Songs for Nothing

Orchid Mantis, In Airports

Paul Kelly, Seventy

Paul Schalda, Lately

Portland, Champain

Sam Wilkes, 104.3 7

Sebastian Rochford, Finding Ways

Strange Passage, A Folded Sky

Sunflowers, You Have Fallen... Congratulations!

The Barons, Le Château

The Dears, LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL! LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL! LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL!

The Mynabirds, It's Okay To Go Back If You Keep Moving Forward

The Saxophones, No Time For Poetry

The Wesleys, Explosive Device

Tristen, Unpopular Music

Westerman, A Jackal's Wedding

White Lies, Night Light

ZDAN, SO WHAT!

Wings, Wings



Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guests: Anamaria Sayre and Liz Felix, WYEP

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Copyright 2025 NPR