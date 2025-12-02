'Drawn for a political advantage.' GOP lawmakers unapologetic over congressional map

The Republican author of a bill redrawing Indiana's congressional boundaries defended the map Tuesday, avoiding repeated questions from Democrats about whether the map was racially gerrymandered.

"It was drawn for political advantage," Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn) repeatedly told Democrats as they questioned him on the map, which is redrawn to favor Republicans.

Republicans currently hold seven of Indiana's nine U.S. House seats. Democrats represent the 1st District in northwest Indiana — held by U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan — and the 7th District in Marion County, anchored by Indianapolis — held by U.S. Rep. André Carson.

The new map proposed by House Republicans would slice up those Democratic districts, diluting enough Democratic voters to keep those seats red. The Marion County district would be split into four separate districts.

In statements to the committee, Schmaltz was unapologetic about redrawing the map for Republican political gain. He said as states like California looked to redistrict in a way that favored Democrats, states like Indiana need to follow suit.

"We're doing the same thing now with the hope of maintaining political balance," Schmaltz said.

Some Democrats argued Republicans having seven out of nine of Indiana's congressional seats already constitutes an imbalance. Roughly four in ten Indiana voters chose Kamala Harris in the most recent presidential election.

"Why do we need to be more imbalanced?" Rep. Sue Errington (D-Muncie) asked.

Rep. Cherrish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) pointed to the proposed boundary of District 4, which would split Marion County.

Schmaltz pointed to other Democrat led states with worse imbalances than Indiana.

"I think nine to nothing in Massachusetts is an exceptional imbalance, I think five to zero in Connecticut is an exceptional imbalance," Schmaltz said. "I think it's time for Republicans to do what the Democrats have been doing for years, until such a time that Congress fixes it for everybody."

The most legitimate court challenge, some political scientists say, would be a challenge on racial gerrymandering.

In Texas new congressional maps have been held up in court over questions of whether those maps were racially gerrymandered.

Democrats repeatedly asked Schmaltz if his map constituted a racial gerrymander, or if he'd thought about race at all while drawing the district lines.

Rep. Cherish Pryor (D-Indianapolis) pointed to the proposed boundary of District 4, which would split Marion County.

"It completely cracks that district," Pryor said. "That would clearly be racial gerrymandering and that is not constitutional."

"No consideration was given to that at all," Schmaltz replied. "These maps are drawn purely for political performance."

The Trump administration has for months pressured state lawmakers to change congressional maps, even threatening primary challenges against lawmakers who would not support redistricting.

But Schmaltz also took time to say he felt his conversations with the Trump administration had been professional.

"I was not forced, coerced, or otherwise arm twisted into doing this," he said. "The administration was very professional in allowing me to get there on my own."

Multiple lawmakers say they and their families have faced anonymous threats, including bomb threats, although the motives behind those incidents aren't confirmed. Several lawmakers reported being the victims of swatting attempts, with law enforcement called to their homes under false reports of domestic violence.

Schmaltz said he received death threats too. And while he acknowledged political pressure coming from Trump through social media posts, Schmaltz noted that "political pressure is part of politics."

"There's certainly people on both sides who are trying to apply inappropriate pressure but in my case from the President, the Vice President, and the Governor, I have not felt any pressure I was uncomfortable with," Schmaltz said.

Public comment

Several representatives took time to speak during public comment, arguing against the passage of the bill.

Rep. Robin Shackleford (D-Indianapolis) said black voters would drop from 32% of District 7 to a thin spread across the multiple districts.

"This is a clear, strategic, manipulated, Hitler-type plan of control," Shackleford said. "I don't care if it was your intent but the impact of this bill will be crippling to the black and brown community. These maps crack apart historic black neighborhoods, weakening our voting power."

Others, including Early Harris (D-East Chicago), pushed back on the idea that Indiana needed to follow other states in the scramble to redraw congressional boundaries.

Among the speakers during public comment was former Republican Indiana Lt. Governor Sue Ellspermann, who served under Governor Mike Pence. Ellspermann urged lawmakers to reject the bill.

"How many of you heard, if your friend jumped off a bridge, would you?" Harris asked. "Just because it's happening in other states does not mean we have to do it here in Indiana."

The Marion County clerk also provided testimony, arguing that late changes to the state's congressional maps would result in "chaos" for her office, which would have limited time to prepare.

Among the speakers during public comment was former Republican Indiana Lt. Governor Sue Ellspermann, who served under Governor Mike Pence.

"For those who believe you can do this and go home, be forewarned, Hoosiers will remember and may well hold you accountable," Ellspermann said, urging lawmakers to reject the bill. "If we turn our backs on Washington, Indiana may indeed pay a price. However, there is no right way to do a wrong thing."

House leadership has said they expect passage of the bill to take all week.

