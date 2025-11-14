The best new albums out Nov. 14

It's Friday, it's mid-November, and the weekly deluge of new albums felt like it was finally starting to slow down as we approach the holidays — until we looked at our Nov. 14 list of LPs, EPs, compilations and reissues and saw triple digits. There's no offseason in this business.

The most anticipated album out this week is Summer Walker's Finally Over It ... which we did not get to hear in advance, but that didn't stop us from marveling at the Atlanta R&B star's promo acumen. With 26 featured guests across 18 tracks, it's going to challenge Taylor Swift for the top spot on the Billboard 200.

The other prestige release this week comes from FKA twigs, whose deluxe edition of EUSEXUA turned into an entirely new album. We get into that and much more on New Music Friday, our weekly podcast running down our favorite new LPs (and sometimes EPs) of each Friday.

Each week, we welcome a different DJ from the NPR Music network of public radio stations, and this episode's guest is the esteemed Liz Warner from WDET in Detroit, where she hosts an eclectic program called Alternate Take.

Keep scrolling to see our long list of albums out today and sample more than 100 albums via our New Music Friday playlists.

The Starting 5

Crackerfarm / The Avett Brothers and Mike Patton.

🎵 FKA twigs, EUSEXUA Afterglow (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Björk, Burial

🎵 The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton, AVTT/PTTN (Stream)

RIYL: Mark Lanegan, Nick Cave

🎵 Gabriel Jacoby, gutta child EP (Stream)

RIYL: Anderson .Paak, Cody Chesnutt

🎵 K-Lone, sorry i thought you were someone else (Stream)

RIYL: Huerco S., Four Tet

🎵 Sword II, Electric Hour (Stream)

RIYL: Sonic Youth, The Breeders

The Lightning Round

Rahul Bhatt / Interscope / Interscope Summer Walker.

Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

⚡ Madi Diaz, Enema of the Garden State

⚡ Summer Walker, Finally Over It

⚡ V/A, DJ-Kicks: Eris Drew

⚡ Austra, Chin Up Buttercup

⚡ Everything But The Girl, The Best Of Everything But The Girl

⚡ Tony Molina, On This Day

The Long List

Raul García Pereira / Other People / Other People Alejandra Cardenas, a.k.a. Ale Hop.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Global

Alejandra Cardenas (Ale Hop), A Body Like Home

Ara Kekedjian, Bourj Hammoud Groove

Bizimungu Dieudonne, Inzovu Y'Imirindi (Reissue)

(Reissue) Diles que no me maten, La vida de alguien más (Reissue)

(Reissue) Diles que no me maten, Obrigaggi (Reissue)

(Reissue) Seyi Vibez, FUJI MOTO

Diego Torres, Mi Norte & Mi Sur

Nusantara Beat, s/t

Electronic/Out There

Bicep, CHROMA 000

DJ Lag, Southside

Aksak Maboul, Before Aksak Maboul

Arp, Drifts

Bill Orcutt, Another Perfect Day

Daedelus, Em Dash

Dorian Concept, Miniatures

Egyptrixx, How Tidal

Farao, Magical Thinking

Goldie B, Who Says Night's For Sleeping?

Hasvat Informant, Pluripotent XII

Lawrence Hart, Asking For A Friend

Leila, Courtesy of Choice ۲۵... asides and besides (25th anniversary)

(25th anniversary) Lia Kohl, Various Small Whistles and a Song

Low End Activist, Airdrop II & Airdrop III

Manuka Honey, Road Rage EP

EP Metrik, Awake

Nightmares on Wax, Echo45 Sound System

Quenum, Change Time

Toada, ~maresia

Vitalic, Ok Cowboy 20Y (Remastered)

(Remastered) Jim Jarmusch and Anika, Father Mother Sister Brother (Original Music From The Film)

(Original Music From The Film) Jeremy Dower, Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022

Oliver Night, Between The Lines

Classical

Hania Rani, Non Fiction - Piano Concerto in Four Movements

Rap/Hip-Hop

Bay Swag, Swiggity EP

EP Lithe, Euphoria

Elmiene, Heat the Streets Some Mo' EP

EP quinn & FearDorian, Before You Press Play

Wale, everything is a lot.

Tee Grizzley, Street Psalms

Apollo Brown, Run Toward The Monster

D-Block Europe, PTSD 2

Deem Spencer, Pain & the people around me

Lola Brooke, iight bet!

Navy Blue, The Sword & The Soaring

Real Bad Man and TOBi, The Perfect Blue

Boldy James and Nicholas Craven, Criminally Attached

Rock/Alt/Indie

Dean Spunt, OCCII Dokie EP

EP runo plum, patching

Home Front, Watch It Die

Porridge Radio, Live at the Centre Pompidou

Black Fondu, BLACK FONDUISM

Blondshell, Another Picture

Cheap Trick, All Washed Up

Circle Jerks, Golden Shower of Hits (Deluxe Reissue)

(Deluxe Reissue) Eve Libertine & Eva Leblanc, Live at the Horse Hospital

False Reality, FADED INTENTIONS

Hélène Barbier, Panorama

ira glass, joy is no knocking nation

JJJJJerome Ellis, Vesper Sparrow

LUSH, Gala (35th Anniversary Edition)

(35th Anniversary Edition) Maraudeur, Flaschenträger

Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea, THE SALTON SEA

Mia Wilson, s/t

Momma, Welcome To My Blue Sky (Deluxe Edition)

(Deluxe Edition) Odonis Odonis, s/t

Of Mice & Men, Another Miracle

Pictish Trail, Life Slime

Picture Parlour, The Parlour

Ragana & Drowse, Ash Souvenir

Raw Brigade, 100%

Siobhan Wilson, Thaw

Sister Irene O'Connor, Fire of God's Love (Reissue)

(Reissue) Sister Ray Davies, Holy Island

Sonny and the Sunsets, The Diving Kind

Sophia Hansen-Knarhoi, Undertow

Stare Kits, Live in NYC 1979

sunjammer, s/t

The Mary Onettes, SWORN

Tiberius, Troubadour

The Devil Wears Prada, Flowers

Doves, So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves

G. Love & Special Sauce, Ode To R.L.

Pop

Frank Sinatra, In The Wee Small Hours (Reissue)

(Reissue) 5 Seconds of Summer, EVERYONE'S A STAR

Celeste, Woman Of Faces

Josh Groban, Hidden Gems

Men Without Hats, Men Without Hats On The Moon

Asha Banks, How Real Was It? EP

EP Lewis Capaldi, Survive EP

EP The Neighbourhood, (((((ultraSOUND)))))

Country/Folk/Americana

Kelsea Ballerini, Mount Pleasant EP

EP Orville Peck, Appaloosa EP

EP Ashley Cooke, ace

Colter Wall, Memories And Empties

Jake Xerxes Fussell & James Elkington, Rebuilding (OST)

(OST) John-Robert, Cross Stitch EP

EP Pete Muller, One Last Dance

The Bros. Landreth, Dog Ear

The Drive-By Truckers, The Definitive Decoration Day (Reissue)

(Reissue) Winterpills, This is How We Dance

Jazz

Iiro Rantala, Kaisa Mäensivu & Morten Lund, Trinity

Stargazers (Finn Peters), s/t

Kalia Vandever, Another View

The Westerlies, Songbook Vol. 3

R&B/Soul

Jean Dawson, Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God

Sekou, In A World We Don't Belong (Pt. 1)

Mario, Mood Swings

The Colleagues & October London, Love Language (Lovers Deluxe)

Don West, GIVE ME ALL YOUR LOVE

Nonso Amadi, TO CRY A FLOOD EP

