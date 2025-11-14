The best new albums out Nov. 14
It's Friday, it's mid-November, and the weekly deluge of new albums felt like it was finally starting to slow down as we approach the holidays — until we looked at our Nov. 14 list of LPs, EPs, compilations and reissues and saw triple digits. There's no offseason in this business.
The most anticipated album out this week is Summer Walker's Finally Over It ... which we did not get to hear in advance, but that didn't stop us from marveling at the Atlanta R&B star's promo acumen. With 26 featured guests across 18 tracks, it's going to challenge Taylor Swift for the top spot on the Billboard 200.
The other prestige release this week comes from FKA twigs, whose deluxe edition of EUSEXUA turned into an entirely new album. We get into that and much more on New Music Friday, our weekly podcast running down our favorite new LPs (and sometimes EPs) of each Friday.
Each week, we welcome a different DJ from the NPR Music network of public radio stations, and this episode's guest is the esteemed Liz Warner from WDET in Detroit, where she hosts an eclectic program called Alternate Take.
Keep scrolling to see our long list of albums out today and sample more than 100 albums via our New Music Friday playlists.
The Starting 5
🎵 FKA twigs, EUSEXUA Afterglow (Stream)
- Recommended If You Like: Björk, Burial
🎵 The Avett Brothers & Mike Patton, AVTT/PTTN (Stream)
- RIYL: Mark Lanegan, Nick Cave
🎵 Gabriel Jacoby, gutta child EP (Stream)
- RIYL: Anderson .Paak, Cody Chesnutt
🎵 K-Lone, sorry i thought you were someone else (Stream)
- RIYL: Huerco S., Four Tet
🎵 Sword II, Electric Hour (Stream)
- RIYL: Sonic Youth, The Breeders
The Lightning Round
Six more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:
⚡ Madi Diaz, Enema of the Garden State
⚡ Summer Walker, Finally Over It
⚡ V/A, DJ-Kicks: Eris Drew
⚡ Austra, Chin Up Buttercup
⚡ Everything But The Girl, The Best Of Everything But The Girl
⚡ Tony Molina, On This Day
The Long List
For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:
Global
- Alejandra Cardenas (Ale Hop), A Body Like Home
- Ara Kekedjian, Bourj Hammoud Groove
- Bizimungu Dieudonne, Inzovu Y'Imirindi (Reissue)
- Diles que no me maten, La vida de alguien más (Reissue)
- Diles que no me maten, Obrigaggi (Reissue)
- Seyi Vibez, FUJI MOTO
- Diego Torres, Mi Norte & Mi Sur
- Nusantara Beat, s/t
Electronic/Out There
- Bicep, CHROMA 000
- DJ Lag, Southside
- Aksak Maboul, Before Aksak Maboul
- Arp, Drifts
- Bill Orcutt, Another Perfect Day
- Daedelus, Em Dash
- Dorian Concept, Miniatures
- Egyptrixx, How Tidal
- Farao, Magical Thinking
- Goldie B, Who Says Night's For Sleeping?
- Hasvat Informant, Pluripotent XII
- Lawrence Hart, Asking For A Friend
- Leila, Courtesy of Choice ۲۵... asides and besides (25th anniversary)
- Lia Kohl, Various Small Whistles and a Song
- Low End Activist, Airdrop II & Airdrop III
- Manuka Honey, Road Rage EP
- Metrik, Awake
- Nightmares on Wax, Echo45 Sound System
- Quenum, Change Time
- Toada, ~maresia
- Vitalic, Ok Cowboy 20Y (Remastered)
- Jim Jarmusch and Anika, Father Mother Sister Brother (Original Music From The Film)
- Jeremy Dower, Personal Computer Music, 1997-2022
- Oliver Night, Between The Lines
Classical
- Hania Rani, Non Fiction - Piano Concerto in Four Movements
Rap/Hip-Hop
- Bay Swag, Swiggity EP
- Lithe, Euphoria
- Elmiene, Heat the Streets Some Mo' EP
- quinn & FearDorian, Before You Press Play
- Wale, everything is a lot.
- Tee Grizzley, Street Psalms
- Apollo Brown, Run Toward The Monster
- D-Block Europe, PTSD 2
- Deem Spencer, Pain & the people around me
- Lola Brooke, iight bet!
- Navy Blue, The Sword & The Soaring
- Real Bad Man and TOBi, The Perfect Blue
- Boldy James and Nicholas Craven, Criminally Attached
Rock/Alt/Indie
- Dean Spunt, OCCII Dokie EP
- runo plum, patching
- Home Front, Watch It Die
- Porridge Radio, Live at the Centre Pompidou
- Black Fondu, BLACK FONDUISM
- Blondshell, Another Picture
- Cheap Trick, All Washed Up
- Circle Jerks, Golden Shower of Hits (Deluxe Reissue)
- Eve Libertine & Eva Leblanc, Live at the Horse Hospital
- False Reality, FADED INTENTIONS
- Hélène Barbier, Panorama
- ira glass, joy is no knocking nation
- JJJJJerome Ellis, Vesper Sparrow
- LUSH, Gala (35th Anniversary Edition)
- Maraudeur, Flaschenträger
- Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea, THE SALTON SEA
- Mia Wilson, s/t
- Momma, Welcome To My Blue Sky (Deluxe Edition)
- Odonis Odonis, s/t
- Of Mice & Men, Another Miracle
- Pictish Trail, Life Slime
- Picture Parlour, The Parlour
- Ragana & Drowse, Ash Souvenir
- Raw Brigade, 100%
- Siobhan Wilson, Thaw
- Sister Irene O'Connor, Fire of God's Love (Reissue)
- Sister Ray Davies, Holy Island
- Sonny and the Sunsets, The Diving Kind
- Sophia Hansen-Knarhoi, Undertow
- Stare Kits, Live in NYC 1979
- sunjammer, s/t
- The Mary Onettes, SWORN
- Tiberius, Troubadour
- The Devil Wears Prada, Flowers
- Doves, So, Here We Are: Best Of Doves
- G. Love & Special Sauce, Ode To R.L.
Pop
- Frank Sinatra, In The Wee Small Hours (Reissue)
- 5 Seconds of Summer, EVERYONE'S A STAR
- Celeste, Woman Of Faces
- Josh Groban, Hidden Gems
- Men Without Hats, Men Without Hats On The Moon
- Asha Banks, How Real Was It? EP
- Lewis Capaldi, Survive EP
- The Neighbourhood, (((((ultraSOUND)))))
Country/Folk/Americana
- Kelsea Ballerini, Mount Pleasant EP
- Orville Peck, Appaloosa EP
- Ashley Cooke, ace
- Colter Wall, Memories And Empties
- Jake Xerxes Fussell & James Elkington, Rebuilding (OST)
- John-Robert, Cross Stitch EP
- Pete Muller, One Last Dance
- The Bros. Landreth, Dog Ear
- The Drive-By Truckers, The Definitive Decoration Day (Reissue)
- Winterpills, This is How We Dance
Jazz
- Iiro Rantala, Kaisa Mäensivu & Morten Lund, Trinity
- Stargazers (Finn Peters), s/t
- Kalia Vandever, Another View
- The Westerlies, Songbook Vol. 3
R&B/Soul
- Jean Dawson, Rock A Bye Baby, Glimmer Of God
- Sekou, In A World We Don't Belong (Pt. 1)
- Mario, Mood Swings
- The Colleagues & October London, Love Language (Lovers Deluxe)
- Don West, GIVE ME ALL YOUR LOVE
- Nonso Amadi, TO CRY A FLOOD EP
Credits:
Host: Stephen Thompson
Guest: Liz Warner, WDET
Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
Digital Producer: Elle Mannion
Editor: Otis Hart
Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
