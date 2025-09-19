The best new albums out Sept. 19

It's Friday, which unfortunately does not guarantee good tidings these days. Whether the unpredictability leaves you longing for a calm escape or craving a good scream into nothingness, today's new music has you covered.

If you're looking for the former, Stephen Thompson and Kyle Meredith from Louisville Public Media dive into Kentucky's own tranquil and familiar Joan Shelley and her soothing new album, Real Warmth. And if it's the latter you're after, they wax praise for alt-country band Wednesday and their crunchy, cathartic and beautifully mundane, Bleeds.

Hear our hosts crack open these two albums, as well as Sarah McLachlan's nostalgic return and a few more standouts wherever you get your podcasts, and make sure to scroll down for the complete list of today's best albums.

The Starting Five

Nick Rasmussen / No Quarter / No Quarter Joan Shelley.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Joan Shelley, Real Warmth (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Hurray For The Riff Raff, Jess Williamson

💿 Lola Young, I'm Only F****** Myself (Stream)

RIYL: Sabrina Carpenter, Chappell Roan

💿 Wednesday, Bleeds (Stream)

RIYL: The Drive-By Truckers, MJ Lenderman

💿 Sarah McLachlan, Better Broken (Stream)

RIYL: Sheryl Crow, Alanis Morissette

💿 Yasmine Hamdan, I remember I forget بنسى وبتذكر (Stream)

RIYL: Soapkills, Lucrecia Dalt

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Sony UK / Joy Crookes

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Kieran Hebden & William Tyler, 41 Longfield Street Late '80s

💿 Nine Inch Nails, Tron: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

💿 Lawrence Matthews, Between Mortal Reach & Posthumous Grip

💿 Joy Crookes, Juniper

💿 Joanne Robertson, Blurrr

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

King Volume Records / Castle Rat

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rock/Alt/Indie

Castle Rat, The Bestiary

Pavement, Hecklers Choice

ALA.NI, Sunshine Music

Golden Apples, Shooting Star

Maura Weaver, Strange Devotion

Total Wife, Come Back Down

Bad Cop Bad Cop, Lighten Up

Biffy Clyro, Futique

Black Heart Procession, Hearts & Tanks EP

EP Black Lips, Season Of The Peach

Boo Boos, Young Love

Charlie Pittman, okay.again? EP

EP Cuddle Magic, Underwater

Deaf Club, We Demand A Permanent State Of Happiness

Eades, Final Sirens Call

Hayden, Elk-Lake Serenade (20th Anniversary)

Jack Schneider, Streets Of September

Kadhja Bonet, Battlewear EP

EP Kamelo, Eternity (30th Anniversary Edition) [2025 Remaster]

KennyHoopla, conditions of an orphan// EP

EP Lawn, God Made The Highway

Los Straitjackets, Somos Los Straitjackets

Milo Korbenski, Sex Angel

MIRADOR, MIRADOR

Motion City Soundtrack, The Same Old Wasted Wonderful World

Mud Slick, Keep Crawlin In The Mud

Múm, History of Silence

Nation of Language, Dance Called Memory

Native Sun, Concrete Language

NewDad, Altar

Novembers Doom, Major Arcana

Ocean Alley, Love Balloon

Orua & Reverse Death, Reflectors Vol. 1

Paradise Lost, Ascension

Photo Ops, Opening Up To Strangers

Pompey, I'm Scared

pôt-pot, Warsaw 480km

R-Zac and MC Scallywag, F*** the F****** F****** EP

EP Reverse Yr Curse, Where are we going and when will we be there

Ripe, Play the Game

Scarlet Rae, No Heavy Goodbyes

Secret World, Tomorrow Is A Mystery To Me EP

EP Soulkeeper, Join Us In Creating Excellence EP

EP Species, Changelings

Summerbruise, Infinity Guise

The Divine Comedy, Rainy Sunday Afternoon

The Favors, The Dream

The Happy Fit, Lovesick

The Oxys, Casting Pearls Before Swine

The Prize, In the Red

The Sirens Of Titan, Lost Kingdom

The Third Mind, Right Now!

Toro y Moi, Unerthed: Hole Erth Unplugged

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal, Mossy Oak Shadow

Wilder Maker, The Streets Like Beds Still Warm

bloom effect, oscilón EP

EP Jordan Patterson, The Hermit

Tune-Yards, Tell the Future With Your Body EP

EP Max Winter, Mourning Routine

Evan Honer, Everything I Wanted

The Paradox, NSFW

Frazey Ford, Indian Ocean (Reissue)

maxine funke, Timeless Town

Classical

Christopher Stark, Fire Ecologies

Country/Folk/Americana

Bones Owens, Best Western

Briscoe, Heat of July

Cole Chaney, In The Shadow of the Mountain

Jackson Scribner, Depression Kids

John Calvin Abney, Transparent Towns

Jon Nolan, Slow Cooker

Josh Ross, Later Tonight

Mappe Of, Afterglades

Mike Miz, Sometimes by Surprise

Peter Stampfel, Song Shards

The Pink Stones, Thank The Lord, It's the Pink Stones

Vincent Lima, To Love A Thing That Fades

Electronic/Out There

Muskila, JAH NAM

JASS, Eager Buyer

Ben Bondy, XO Salt Llif3

Elninodiablo, The Dawny Groove

Hideki Umezawa & Giuseppe Cordaro, Terrarum Murmur

Microcorps, Clear Vortex Chamber

Pegg, Presque Tout: Variations no. 435-514 "Baseball Season," Pegg & Van Dyke Parks

Sammy Virji, Same Day Cleaning

Semtek, Four More Dubs

Shapednoise, Absurd Matter 2

Weathertunes, Umami EP

johnny sais quoi, Love On Ice

Byron Yeates, Pansy Beat

Global

TEKE::TEKE, Hagata Delux

Ebru Yildiz / Nonesuch / Nonesuch Cécile McLorin Salvant.

Jazz

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Oh Snap

James Danderfer, If Not Now

John Taylor, Marc Johnson, Joey Baron, Tramonto

Patrick Shiroishi, Forgetting Is Violent

Rabbath Electric Orchestra, Amall

Pop

BAKAR, BEASTIE

Benjamin Elgar, Make It Through The Night

Kitba, Hold the Edges

Leith Ross, I Can See The Future

The BossHoss, Back to the Boots

Venice Qin, MOONLANDING

djank , POOSHKA

Martox, Caracol: Vueltas y Vueltas

Labrinth, Prelude

R&B/Soul

cktrl, spirit

Halima, Sweet Tooth

JÁNA , Orbit

Kendra Morris, Next

Brent Faiyaz, ICON

Rap/Hip-Hop

Cardi B, AM I THE DRAMA?

Atmosphere, Slug & Ant, Jestures

Kojey Radical, Don't Look Down

praise, LOST EP

V/A, HIM (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Destroy Lonely,

Young Thug, UY SCUTI

Milo J, La Vida Era Mas Corta

clipping., Dead Channel Sky Plus

Copyright 2025 NPR