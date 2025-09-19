© 2025 Louisville Public Media

Lido Pimienta: Tiny Desk Concert

By Felix Contreras
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:17 AM EDT

This Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, NPR Music celebrates artists from all corners of Latinidad with an 'El Tiny' takeover.

Every aspect of a Lido Pimienta performance is intensely intentional. Her turn behind the Tiny Desk is, as expected, rich with symbolism and musical beauty.

This year's La Belleza is a deliberate break from the electro-cultural pastiche of 2020's Miss Colombia, leaning on European-influenced chamber music. Think minimal string arrangements under the resonant vocals we've come to love. The way she opens her Tiny Desk with "Quiero Que Me Beses" is very Pimienta: after three minutes of violin, bassoon and clarinet, we are then introduced to the Afro-Colombian percussion and marimba familiar to Colombian folk music.

Pimenta is often clothed in costumes that act as visual representation of her singular musical vision. To my eyes, the elaborately designed, multi-layered, all-black dress she wears can be seen as a blank canvas on which we can all project our own appreciation of her music and its messages. With Lido Pimienta, what you see is as important as what you hear.

SET LIST

  • "Quiero Que Me Beses"
  • "Mango"
  • "¿Quién Tiene La Luz? (El Perdón)"
  • "Eso Que Tu Haces"

MUSICIANS

  • Lido Pimienta: vocals
  • Brandon Miguel Valdivia: percussion
  • Owen Pallett: violin
  • Jeff Stern: marimba
  • Todd Marcus: clarinet, bass clarinet
  • Lauren Yu: bassoon

TINY DESK TEAM

  • Producer: Felix Contreras
  • Director/Editor: Kara Frame
  • Audio Technical Director: Josh Newell
  • Host/Series Producer: Bobby Carter
  • Videographers: Kara Frame, Maia Stern, Joshua Bryant
  • Audio Engineer: Hannah Gluvna
  • Production Assistant: Dhanika Pineda
  • Photographer: Zayrha Rodriguez
  • Series Editor: Lars Gotrich
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed
  • Series Creators: Bob Boilen, Stephen Thompson

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and co-host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering radio show and podcast celebrating Latin music and culture since 2010.
