New Music Friday: The best albums out Sept. 5

On Double Infinity, a highlight of this first release week in September, the spiritually-minded indie rock band Big Thief wrestles with questions like: "How do we age when time is infinite?" and "Who are we sitting with when we're alone?" Contrary to its title, icon-in-many-genres David Byrne asks a series of significantly more mundane questions across his latest album, Who is The Sky?, like, "Is it possible to moisturize too much?" and "Does my apartment think about me when I'm not around?"

Stephen Thompson is joined by Alisa Ali of New York City's WFUV to take on these artists' existential puzzles, while also diving into El Michels Affair's love letter to the sports theme song, Curtis Harding's newest concept album and a few more favorites.

The Starting Five

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Big Thief, Double Infinity (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Leith Ross, Alex G

💿 El Michels Affair, 24 Hr Sports (Stream)

RIYL: BADBADNOTGOOD, Kokoroko

💿 Curtis Harding, Departures & Arrivals: Adventures of Captain Curt (Stream)

RIYL: SAULT, Durand Jones

💿 Lucrecia Dalt, A Danger to Ourselves (Stream)

RIYL: Mabe Fratti, LEYA

💿 David Byrne, Who Is The Sky? (Stream)

RIYL: The Talking Heads, Jonathan Richman

The Lightning Round

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Saint Etienne, International

💿 james K, Friend

💿 Ivy, Traces of You

💿 Anaïs & The Hoops, Growing Pains

💿 V/A, I Will Swim to You: A Tribute to Jason Molina

The Long List

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Country/Folk/Americana

Gwenifer Raymond, Last Night I Heard The Dog Star Bark

Katie Spencer, What Love Is

Liam St. John, Man Of The North

Sparrow Smith, Carolina Mountains

Jessica Simpson, Nashville Canyon Pt. 2

Rap/Hip-Hop

SL, Block Tales

Slim, Free of 3

310babii, webkam

El Snappo, Not Fa Da Industry

Electronic/Out There

Titanic (I. la Católica and Mabe Fratti), Hagen

Orcutt Shelley Miller, Orcutt Shelley Miller

Faithless, Champion Sound

Flava D, Here & Now

Graham Smyth, Music For Babies To Rave And Sleep To

Lynyn, Ixona

SG Lewis, Anemoia

V/A, Telepathic Fish: Trawling The Early 90s Ambient Underground

Weval, CHOROPHOBIA

Akasha System, Heliocene

Okkyung Lee, Just Like Any Other Day (어느날): Background Music For Your Mundane Activities

Al Wootton, Crux EP

EP Area 3 (Khotin), View EP

R&B/Soul

Elmiene, Heat The Streetsj

Jazz

Nils Petter Molvær, Khmer Live in Bergen

Mal Waldron, Candy Girl (reissue)

Pop

Fujii Kaze, Prema

Tom Odell, A Wonderful Life

G Flip, Dream Ride

Justin Bieber, SWAG II

Rock/Alt/Indie

Suede, Antidepressants

Hot Chip, Joy In Repetition

Joni Mitchell, Joni's Jazz (box set)

(box set) Alicia Clara, Nothing Dazzled

Cut Copy, Moments

Rachel Kitchlew, Flirty Ghost

Dead Famous People, Wild Young Ways

Deaf Club, We Demand A Permanent State of Happiness

Faetooth, Labyrinthine

GHOSTWOMAN, Welcome to the Civilized World

Grandson, INERTIA

Grant-Lee Phillips, In The Hour Of Dust

Green Gardens, Thistlesifting

JayWood, LEO NEGRO

John Butler, Prism

La Dispute, No One Was Driving the Car

Metronomy, Greatest Hits

Modern Life is War, Life On The Moon

Monty Oxymoron, The Piano Plays 'til Midnight: Monty Oxymoron Plays The Songs of The Damned

SAADI, Birds of Paradise

Shame, Cutthroat

Silver Snails, Speed of Light

Whitmer Thomas, Tilt

ear, The Most Dear and The Future

Tchotchke, Playin' Dumb

No Peeling, S/T

OHHara, Ode

Shrunken Elvis , Shrunken Elvis

