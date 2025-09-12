New Music Friday: The best albums out Sept. 12

It's Friday, and for some, today's music headlines may feel right out of the 21st century. For the classic rock lovers among us, Led Zeppelin is celebrating 50 years of Physical Graffiti with the aptly named live release, Live E.P. And for the fictional rock lovers among us, Spinal Tap has returned with a second mockumentary and accompanying soundtrack, The End Continues.

Stephen Thompson welcomes Raina Douris from WXPN's World Cafe for a nostalgia-filled discussion of these throwbacks, plus a few introductions to newer acts like the hard-rocking Die Spitz and sibling electronic duo Frost Children.

Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts and then make sure to scroll down on this page and see the very best of today's new music offerings.

The Starting Five

Ebru Yildiz / Sub Pop / Sub Pop Guerilla Toss

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Spinal Tap, The End Continues OST (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Flight of the Conchords, The Clash at Demonhead

💿 Guerilla Toss, You're Weird Now (Stream)

RIYL: Tropical F*** Storm, Pile

💿 Die Spitz, Something to Consume (Stream)

RIYL: Mannequin Pussy, The White Stripes

💿 Frost Children, Sister (Stream)

RIYL: Jane Remover, Danny L Harle

💿 Mark William Lewis, Mark William Lewis (Stream)

RIYL: bar italia, Chanel Beads

The Lightning Round

Erik Bardin / Warp Records / Warp Records Kassa Overall.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Perimenopop

💿 Asher White, 8 tips for full catastrophe living

💿 Jade, THAT'S SHOWBIZ BABY!

💿 Fruit Bats, Baby Man

💿 Kassa Overall, CREAM

The Long List

/ Courtesy of the artist / Courtesy of the artist El Cousteau.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Rap/Hip-Hop

El Cousteau, Dirty Harry 2

Strandz, Diaspora Dance Music

Tony Shhnow and Mike & Keys, Self Portrait

Anysia Kym & Tony Seltzer, PURITY

Liim, Liim Lasalle Loves You

Raq baby, I NEVER GAVE AF

King Iso, Ghetto Psycho

Ty Dolla $ign, TYCOON

4batz, Still Shinin

Ho99o9, Tomorrow We Escape

Country/Folk/Americana

Josh Ritter, I Believe in You, My Honeydew

Michael Hurley, Broken Homes and Gardens

John Prine, Lost Dogs + Mixes Blessings (30th Anniversary Reissue)

Ruston Kelly, Pale, Through the Window

Robbie Fulks, Now Then

Brent Amaker and the Rodeo, Vaquero

Carson McHone, Pentimento

Ellie Holcomb, Far Country

Emma Swift, The Resurrection Game

Hazlett, last night you said you missed me

Lauren Lovelle, Other Dreams EP

Shawn Camp, The Ghost of Sis Draper

Electronic/Out There

Kelman Duran, SCORPIO FALLING

Kara-Lis Coverdale, A Series of Actions in a Sphere of Forever

Jessy Lanza, Slapped By My Life EP

EP Verses GT (Nosaj Thing and Jacques Greene), Verses GT

Joe Milli, Deep Forest EP

EP Cazwell, HITS ALL OVER YOUR FACE [The Peace Bisquit Collection]

Holly Palmer, Metamorphosis

Jensen Interceptor, Interception

John Foxx, No-One Driving

Lord Spikeheart, REIGN EP

Public Circuit, Modern Church

Rezz, As The Pendulum Swings

Rian Treanor & Cara Tolmie, Body Lapse

Sijya, Leather & Brass EP

Six Finger Satellite, Severe Exposure: Deluxe Edition

V/A, Modeselektor DJ-Kicks

Venera (Korn guitarist Munky), Exinfinite

Global

Paul Cebar, Paul Cebar

Jazz

Rafiq Bhatia, Environments

Tomas Fujiwara, Dream Up

Pop

Ed Sheeran, Play

King Princess, Girl Violence

LEISURE, Welcome to the Mood

Léna Bartels, The Brightest Silver Fish

Madilyn Mei, A Thousand Songs About It All: Act I

Matteo Bocelli, Falling In Love

Mimi Webb, Confessions

NEW YORK, Push EP

EP Parcels, LOVED

Phil Collins, No Jacket Required (Fully Tailored)

R&B/Soul

George Riley, More is More

Ayoni, ISOLA

Ali McGuirk, Watertop

Peyton, Au

ABIR, The Game

Classical

Ember, Birds of Paradise

HAUSER, CINEMA

Jordi Savall, Haydn: The Seasons

The Kanneh-Masons, River of Music

Rock/Alt/Indie

Algernon Cadwallader, Trying Not to Have a Thought

Liquid Mike, Hell Is an Airport

Swell Maps, The John Peel Sessions

Maruja, Pain to Power

snuggle, Goodbyehouse

Margaret Glaspy, The Golden Heart Protector

Dancer, More or Less

Gruff Rhys, Dim Probs

Iron & Wine and Ben Bridwell, Making Good Time EP

EP Whitney K, Bubble

jasmine.4.t, You Are The Morning (YBT Deluxe)

Devendra Banhart, Cripple Crow (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Baxter Dury, Allbarone

Acopia, Blush Response

Adam Buxton, Buckle Up

Alex Bloom, Across the Country

Aug Stone, Stone Soup

Bass Drum of Death, SIX

Between the Buried and Me, The Blue Nowhere

Boyish, Gun

Cafuné, Bite Reality

Dazzling Killmen, Dig Out The Switch

Djo, The Crux Deluxe

Grateful Dead, Blues for Allah (50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

hannah bahng, The Misunderstood EP

In The Pines, Sunbeam Dream

Jens Lekman, Songs For Other People's Weddings

Joviale, Mount Crystal

Julia, Julia, Sugaring a Strawberry

Karate, If You Can Hold Your Breath (5 LPs)

(5 LPs) Kyle Hollingsworth, All We Are

Laveda, Love, Darla

Legss, Unreal

Matt Bachmann, Compost Karaoke

Matt Maeson, A Quiet & Harmless Living

mei ehara, All About McGuffin

Mitch Rowland, Whistling Pie

Nevertel, Start Again

Paul Muldoon & Rogue Oliphant, Visible From Space

Robin Kester, Dark Sky Reserve

Silver Gore, Dogs in Heaven

Sydney Minsky Sargeant, Lunga

Tedeschi Trucks Band & Leon Russell, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Leon Russell Present: Mad Dogs & Englishmen Revisited Live at LOCKN'

Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Beethoven's Last Night (25th Anniversary)

Twenty One Pilots, Breach

Umphrey's McGee, Blueprints

Will Paquin, Hahaha

Your Smith, The Rub

Chloe Stroll , Bloom in the Break

Warren Haynes, The Whisper Sessions

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guest: Raina Douris, WXPN

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

