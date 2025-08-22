The best new albums out Aug. 22

It's Friday, and in approximately one week the doors will slam shut on eligibility for the 68th annual Grammy Awards. For some (read: our host), this penultimate week proved to be a strategic scramble. With big names like Earl Sweatshirt, Ghostface Killah, Kid Cudi, Laufey and even the prodigal Deftones establishing themselves as Grammy hopefuls, there was no way we could dig into everything in our New Music Friday podcast.

But we did highlight five albums — you could call them the nominees for Album Of The Week. Stephen Thompson and Tad Cautious from Vermont Public dove into new records that look beyond the Grammy frenzy, before discussing those big names that tend to dominate the internet in an extended Lightning Round.

The duo talk through Baltimore auteur Nourished By Time's newest album, The Passionate Ones — a soulful lesson in disillusionment and hope, stitched together with some dance grooves. We also get into Mac Demarco's most intimate and modest project yet, Guitar, and Kathleen Edwards' Billionaire, which was co-produced by Americana luminary Jason Isbell.

Listen to Stephen and Tad discuss those three albums and more on the Aug. 22 edition of New Music Friday, wherever you get your podcasts.

The Starting Five

Justin Gordon / Greg Freeman

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 Nourished By Time, The Passionate Ones (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Dijon, Astrid Sonne

💿 Pino Palladino & Blake Mills, That Wasn't a Dream (Stream)

RIYL: Nubya Garcia, Nels Cline

💿 Greg Freeman, Burnover (Stream)

RIYL: MJ Lenderman, Florry

💿 Kathleen Edwards, Billionaire (Stream)

RIYL: Laura Viers, Jason Isbell

💿 Mac Demarco, Guitar (Stream)

RIYL: Steve Lacy, Clairo

The Lightning Round (Extended Cut)

/ Ami Taf Ra

Ten more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Laufey, A Matter of Time

💿 Sombr, I Barely Know Her

💿 Ami Taf Ra, The Prophet and the Madman

💿 Deftones, private music

💿 BigXthaPlug, I Hope You're Happy

💿 Teyana Taylor, Escape Room

💿 Night Owls, Versions II

💿 Kid Cudi, Free

💿 Earl Sweatshirt, Live Laugh Love

💿 Ghostface Killah, Supreme Clientele 2

The Long List

RUST + REBEL/RUST + REBEL / Kathleen Edwards.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Classical

Gabríel Ólafs, Polar: Dusk

The Telegraph Quartet, 20th Century Vantage Points Volume 2: Edge of the Storm

Country/Folk/Americana

Eve Adams, American Dust

Lainey Wilson, Whirlwind (Deluxe)

Old Dominion, Barbara

Rún, Rún

Daniel Donato's Cosmic Country, Horizons

Electronic/Out There

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Gush

Emma Louise and Flume, DUMB

Bogdan Raczynski, Slow Down Stupid

Global

Stray Kids, KARMA

Adrian Sherwood, The Collapse of Everything

Lila Iké Treasure, Self Love

Perfume, Nebula Romance: Part II

Jazz

Miles Davis, Miles '55: The Prestige Recordings

Paul Cornish, You're Exaggerating!

Stella Cole, It's Magic

Pop

Jon Batiste, Big Money

Ava Max, Don't Click Play

Lissie, Promises EP

EP Quannnic, Warbrained

Dominic Fike, Rocket

R&B/Soul

Chambers DesLauriers, Our Time to Ride

Kwn, with all due respect EP

Mariah The Scientist, HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY

Khamari, To Dry A Tear

Jae Stephens, SELLOUT II

Rap/Hip-Hop

Offset, KIARI

2 Chainz, Red Clay (Official Motion Picture Soundtrack)

Lupe Fiasco, Samurai DX (Deluxe Edition)

Adam Powell / Matador / Matador Water From Your Eyes' Nate Amos and Rachel Brown.

Rock/Alt/Indie

Water From Your Eyes, It's A Beautiful Place

Wolf Alice, The Clearing

Arcadea, The Exodus of Gravity

Bikini Trill, Bikini Trill

Case Oats, Last Missouri Exit

Claire Morales, Lost in the Desert

Dean Johnson, I Hope We Can Still be Friends

Delicate Stev, Luke's Garage

Dinosaur Pile-Up, I've Felt Better

Double Wish, Double Wish

Elliot Moss, Highspeeds (Expanded - 10th Anniversary)

Hand Habits, Blue Reminder

Hot Mulligan, The Sound a Body Makes When It's Still

Hunx and his Punx, Walk Out On This World

James Yorkston, Songs for Nina and Johanna

John Fogerty, The Creedence Clearwater Revival Years

Kerala Dust, An Echo of Love

Kingfishr, Halcyon

Minus the Bear, Menos el Oso (20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition)

Renao, Still Life

Royel Otis, hickey

Scree, August

Silje Marsh, Sun Will Prevail

Sir Chloe, Swallow the Knife

Small Shake, Platonics

Superchunk, Songs in the Key of Yikes

The World Is A Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, Dreams of Being Dust

Three Days Grace, Alienation

TOPS, Bury the Key

Winter, Adult Romantix

