The best new albums out Aug. 29

By Stephen Thompson,
Hazel CillsJessie Scott
Published August 29, 2025 at 11:48 AM EDT
Yana Yatsuk
Margo Price's new album, Hard Headed Woman, was inspired by Rodney Crowell and Emmylou Harris.

It's Friday, and yes, on Tuesday, Taylor Swift got engaged. While we all wait to see what a happy, settled and soon-to-be-wed Taylor Swift album could look like, our newest pop royalty, Sabrina Carpenter is still making sense of love and lust in her new album, Man's Best Friend.

Ahead of the 2025 AMERICANAFEST (which you can stream thanks to WMOT in Nashville), folk and country stars are coming into a big weekend as well. Not only does genre veteran Rodney Crowell's new album Airline Highway shine, but he motivates Margo Price to do the same, playing guitar on her album Hard Headed Woman.

Before Stephen Thompson welcomes Jessie Scott from WMOT in Nashville to dig into this week's massive Americana offerings, NPR Music's Hazel Cills walks us through Sabrina Carpenter's return as well as some shimmery indie-pop highlights.

Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts and then scroll down to the long list and find your next favorite new album.

The Starting Five

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 The Beaches, No Hard Feelings (Stream)

  • Recommended If You Like: Blondeshell, Wet Leg

💿 The Beths, Straight Line Was A Lie (Stream)

  • RIYL: illuminati hotties, Alvvays

💿 Margo Price, Hard Headed Woman (Stream)

  • RIYL: Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell

💿 Rodney Crowell, Airline Highway (Stream)

  • RIYL: Buddy Miller, Emmylou Harris

💿 Anna Tivel, Animal Poem (Stream)

  • RIYL: Joan Shelley, S.G. Goodman

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast. Hear the discussion on the NPR App, Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

The Lightning Round

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Blood Orange, Essex Honey

💿 Jaelee Roberts, Let Me Be Lonely

💿 Brad Mehldau, Ride Into the Sun

💿 CMAT, EURO-COUNTRY

💿 Tiwa Savage, This One Is Personal

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

CMAT.
Courtesy of the label /
CMAT.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Country/Folk/Americana

  • Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage
  • Chance Peña, When I Change My Mind I Don't Mean It
  • Colbie Caillat, This Time Around
  • Connor Selby, The Truth Comes Out Eventually
  • Levi Foster, We Made Fire
  • Preston Cooper, Toledo Talkin'
  • Ron Sexsmith, Hangover Terrace
  • Tift Merritt, Time and Patience
  • Wynn Williams, Country Therapy
  • Zach Top, Ain't In It For My Health

Electronic/Out There

  • K-Lone, Pressure EP
  • C.R. Gillespie, Island of Women
  • Galya Bisengalieva, Polygon Reflections
  • Glisz, NO:MAD
  • Llasa Petik, Thymia
  • Lyder, weird.fishes
  • Myd, Mydnight
  • NGHTMRE, MINDFULL
  • Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin, Ghosted III
  • Rockers Hi-Fi, Mish Mash
  • Trinix, Origin

Global

  • Guedra Guedra, MUTANT
  • The Good Ones, Rwanda Sings with Strings
  • Pitbull and IAmChino, UNDERDOGS
  • SPINALL, ÈKÓ GROOVE
  • V'ghn, Point of View

Jazz

  • Christian McBride, Without Further Ado, Vol. 1
  • Nate Smith, LIVE-ACTION
  • Nicholas Payton, TRIUNE
  • Trombone Shorty, Second Line Sunday
  • Aruan Ortiz, Créole Renaissance
  • Conrad Herwig, Reflections-Facing South
  • Dan Rosenbloom, Coordinates
  • daoud, ok
  • George Coleman, George Coleman with Strings
  • Jacob Garchik, Ye Olde 2: At the End of Time
  • Roy Ayers, Roy Ayers Delfonic Reworked #1 - EP

Pop

  • Belinda Carlisle, Once Upon a Time in California
  • John Oates, Oates

R&B/Soul

  • Braxton Cook, Not Everyone Can Go
  • Maurice Brown, Betta Days
  • Nicholas Cole, Blue Magic
  • KIRBY, Miss Black America

Rock/Alt/Indie

  • Jehnny Beth, You Heartbreaker, You
  • Nova Twins, Parasites & Butterflies
  • The Hives, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives
  • Balu Brigada, Portal
  • Big Wild, Wild Child
  • Bryan Adams, Roll With The Punches
  • Chartreuse, Bless You & Be Well
  • Darian Doovan Thomas, A Room With Many Doors: Day
  • Dummy, Dump EPs
  • End It, Wrong Side of Heaven
  • Flyte, Between You and Me
  • Forever★, Second Gen Dream
  • Fun Lovin' Criminals, A Matter of Time
  • Ganser, Animal Hospital
  • Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill (Box Set)
  • Jens Kuross, Crooked Songs
  • Joseph Shabason, Nicholas Krgovich, Tenniscoats, Wao
  • Lathe of Heaven, Aurora
  • Lucie Sue, Battlestation
  • Marshall Crenshaw, From the Hellhole
  • merci, mercy, Don't Take It To Heart
  • Modern Nature, The Heat Warps
  • Pinkshift, Earthkeeper
  • Runnner, A Welcome Kind of Weakness
  • Slow Crush, Thirst
  • Sowulo, NIHT
  • TTSSFU, Blown
  • Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O'Rourke, Pareidolia
  • Mana Pools, Frederick Street

Credits

  • Host: Stephen Thompson
  • Guests: Hazel Cills, Jessie Scott (WMOT)
  • Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell
  • Digital Producer: Elle Mannion
  • Editor: Otis Hart
  • Production Assistant: Dora Levite
  • Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson is a host, writer and reviewer for NPR Music, where he speaks into any microphone that will have him and appears as a frequent panelist and guest host on All Songs Considered. Thompson also co-hosts the daily NPR roundtable podcast Pop Culture Happy Hour, which he created with NPR's Linda Holmes in 2010. In 2008, he and Bob Boilen created the NPR Music video series Tiny Desk concerts, in which musicians perform at Boilen's desk. (To be more specific, Thompson had the idea, which took seconds, while Boilen created the series, which took years. Thompson will insist upon equal billing until the day he dies.)
Hazel Cills
Hazel Cills is an editor at NPR Music. Before coming to NPR in 2021, Cills was a culture reporter at Jezebel, where she wrote about music and popular culture. She was also a writer for MTV News and a founding staff writer for the teen publication Rookie magazine.
Jessie Scott
