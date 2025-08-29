The best new albums out Aug. 29

It's Friday, and yes, on Tuesday, Taylor Swift got engaged. While we all wait to see what a happy, settled and soon-to-be-wed Taylor Swift album could look like, our newest pop royalty, Sabrina Carpenter is still making sense of love and lust in her new album, Man's Best Friend.

Ahead of the 2025 AMERICANAFEST (which you can stream thanks to WMOT in Nashville), folk and country stars are coming into a big weekend as well. Not only does genre veteran Rodney Crowell's new album Airline Highway shine, but he motivates Margo Price to do the same, playing guitar on her album Hard Headed Woman.

Before Stephen Thompson welcomes Jessie Scott from WMOT in Nashville to dig into this week's massive Americana offerings, NPR Music's Hazel Cills walks us through Sabrina Carpenter's return as well as some shimmery indie-pop highlights.

Listen to the show wherever you get your podcasts and then scroll down to the long list and find your next favorite new album.

The Starting Five

Meg Moon / The Beaches.

Our hosts share the backstories and best songs from the following albums:

💿 The Beaches, No Hard Feelings (Stream)

Recommended If You Like: Blondeshell, Wet Leg

💿 The Beths, Straight Line Was A Lie (Stream)

RIYL: illuminati hotties, Alvvays

💿 Margo Price, Hard Headed Woman (Stream)

RIYL: Charley Crockett, Sierra Ferrell

💿 Rodney Crowell, Airline Highway (Stream)

RIYL: Buddy Miller, Emmylou Harris

💿 Anna Tivel, Animal Poem (Stream)

RIYL: Joan Shelley, S.G. Goodman

New Music Friday is a feature of NPR's All Songs Considered podcast.

The Lightning Round

Vinca Petersen / Blood Orange.

Five more albums we wish we had time to discuss on the podcast:

💿 Blood Orange, Essex Honey

💿 Jaelee Roberts, Let Me Be Lonely

💿 Brad Mehldau, Ride Into the Sun

💿 CMAT, EURO-COUNTRY

💿 Tiwa Savage, This One Is Personal

Listen to each album's best songs on our New Music Friday playlists on Spotify and Apple, or wherever you stream music.

The Long List

Courtesy of the label / CMAT.

For those who want to dig even deeper, here are the week's new albums sorted by genre:

Country/Folk/Americana

Candice Ivory, New Southern Vintage

Chance Peña, When I Change My Mind I Don't Mean It

Colbie Caillat, This Time Around

Connor Selby, The Truth Comes Out Eventually

Levi Foster, We Made Fire

Preston Cooper, Toledo Talkin'

Ron Sexsmith, Hangover Terrace

Tift Merritt, Time and Patience

Wynn Williams, Country Therapy

Zach Top, Ain't In It For My Health

Electronic/Out There

K-Lone, Pressure EP

C.R. Gillespie, Island of Women

Galya Bisengalieva, Polygon Reflections

Glisz, NO:MAD

Llasa Petik, Thymia

Lyder, weird.fishes

Myd, Mydnight

NGHTMRE, MINDFULL

Oren Ambarchi / Johan Berthling / Andreas Werliin, Ghosted III

Rockers Hi-Fi, Mish Mash

Trinix, Origin

Global

Guedra Guedra, MUTANT

The Good Ones, Rwanda Sings with Strings

Pitbull and IAmChino, UNDERDOGS

SPINALL, ÈKÓ GROOVE

V'ghn, Point of View

Jazz

Christian McBride, Without Further Ado, Vol. 1

Nate Smith, LIVE-ACTION

Nicholas Payton, TRIUNE

Trombone Shorty, Second Line Sunday

Aruan Ortiz, Créole Renaissance

Conrad Herwig, Reflections-Facing South

Dan Rosenbloom, Coordinates

daoud, ok

George Coleman, George Coleman with Strings

Jacob Garchik, Ye Olde 2: At the End of Time

Roy Ayers, Roy Ayers Delfonic Reworked #1 - EP

Pop

Belinda Carlisle, Once Upon a Time in California

John Oates, Oates

R&B/Soul

Braxton Cook, Not Everyone Can Go

Maurice Brown, Betta Days

Nicholas Cole, Blue Magic

KIRBY, Miss Black America

Rock/Alt/Indie

Jehnny Beth, You Heartbreaker, You

Nova Twins, Parasites & Butterflies

The Hives, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives

Balu Brigada, Portal

Big Wild, Wild Child

Bryan Adams, Roll With The Punches

Chartreuse, Bless You & Be Well

Darian Doovan Thomas, A Room With Many Doors: Day

Dummy, Dump EPs

End It, Wrong Side of Heaven

Flyte, Between You and Me

Forever★, Second Gen Dream

Fun Lovin' Criminals, A Matter of Time

Ganser, Animal Hospital

Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill (Box Set)

Jens Kuross, Crooked Songs

Joseph Shabason, Nicholas Krgovich, Tenniscoats, Wao

Lathe of Heaven, Aurora

Lucie Sue, Battlestation

Marshall Crenshaw, From the Hellhole

merci, mercy, Don't Take It To Heart

Modern Nature, The Heat Warps

Pinkshift, Earthkeeper

Runnner, A Welcome Kind of Weakness

Slow Crush, Thirst

Sowulo, NIHT

TTSSFU, Blown

Eiko Ishibashi and Jim O'Rourke, Pareidolia

Mana Pools, Frederick Street

Credits

Host: Stephen Thompson

Guests: Hazel Cills, Jessie Scott (WMOT)

Audio Producer: Noah Caldwell

Digital Producer: Elle Mannion

Editor: Otis Hart

Production Assistant: Dora Levite

Executive Producer: Suraya Mohamed

