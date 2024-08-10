Travis' Fran Healy: "Songs should just be a moment made without thought that you get to record"

Fran Healy, the frontman of the iconic Scottish band Travis, joins Kyle Meredith to offer an intimate look at the creative process behind their latest album, LA Times. Known for their melodic, introspective style that defined much of the late '90s and early 2000s Britpop scene, Travis has remained a staple in the music world with a career spanning over three decades.

LA Times marks another milestone in Travis's storied career. Fran describes the album as a reflection of the complex, often contradictory nature of Los Angeles, a city that has been both a muse and a mirror to his experiences over the past seven years. "LA is like the coal miner's canary for the world," Fran noted, drawing a vivid metaphor that captures the city’s intense and sometimes volatile energy. The album, while not a traditional love letter to LA, encapsulates the highs and lows, the beauty and the madness, that come with living in such a dynamic environment.

The creative process behind LA Times was organic and unforced. The opening guitar riff, which evokes a 1960s Laurel Canyon vibe, was not a calculated decision but a happy accident that perfectly fit the album’s mood. This spontaneity is a hallmark of Travis's approach to music—Fran described songwriting as capturing a moment in time, likening it to a photograph that freezes a fleeting, unrepeatable instance. He even compared the band's first album, Good Feeling, which opens with four clicks, to their entire career—an intentional start that, much like their music, feels timeless and intentional.

Fran also touched on the pervasive issue of gaslighting and the dark side of social media. The song "Gaslight," which features prominently on LA Times, was inspired by the manipulation and control tactics that have become all too common in today’s digital age. Fran lamented how social media has brought out the worst in people, allowing them to hide behind avatars and behave in ways they never would face-to-face, spotlighting the deception and illusions that run throughout the album, making it a poignant reflection of our times.

Travis, formed in Glasgow in 1990, has always been a band that defies easy categorization. Their breakthrough album, The Man Who, released in 1999, propelled them to international fame with hits like "Why Does It Always Rain on Me?" and "Driftwood." The album's introspective lyrics and lush, melodic sound set it apart from the louder, more aggressive Britpop of the era, earning the band a dedicated fanbase that has stuck with them through the years.

As they celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Man Who, Travis remains as relevant and innovative as ever. Fran’s reflections on the band’s legacy reveal a commitment to their craft. He spoke of how the band has always been intentional in their work, from the way they structure albums to the thought they put into every song. This dedication to quality and authenticity is still evident in LA Times, an album that not only stands on its own merits but also fits seamlessly into the band's rich discography.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.