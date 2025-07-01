Braun touts Indiana law aimed at preventing long-term care stays for seniors

Proponents of a new Indiana law say it can help prevent accidents and health issues that could send people into long-term care — allowing them to keep their independence for longer and save the state money.

Indiana Gov. Mike Braun highlighted House Enrolled Act 1391 at a ceremonial bill signing Tuesday at LifeSpan Resources in New Albany.

It was officially signed into law in May but went into effect Tuesday.

“Indiana does a pretty good job of serving people after they've suffered a fall or another injury or something that threatens their independence,” Indiana Republican Rep. Ed Clere, who authored the bill, said at the event.

“What we need to do a better job of is meeting people where they are and preventing those injuries and other incidents from occurring so that they don't go through that pain and suffering and ultimately risk losing independence.”

And that prevention is a priority in the new law. It calls for Indiana’s Area Agencies on Aging — nonprofits that help clients with case management and services — to use funding from the Community and Home Options to Institutional Care for the Elderly and Disabled (CHOICE) program to focus on preventative measures. It includes things like education and outreach. It also opens opportunities for people to benefit from home modifications, like grab bars in the bathroom or ramps leading into a home.

“In any health care situation, prevention…should be the ultimate goal,” Meredith Lambe, CEO at LifeSpan Resources said. If we can keep people in their home, happy, healthy, safe, it's less of a burden on our on other services or organizations, and it will just…enable them to live a lot longer and lot happier life.”

The law also outlines a Medicaid diversion pilot program focusing on two regions. It will include studying how effective certain services are at reducing Medicaid expenditures.

Southern Indiana currently isn’t included in the pilot programming, according to Clere, the bill’s sponsor. He said, however, he expects that all

Area Agencies on Aging will focus CHOICE funding on things to help divert people from Medicaid.

Part of the law intends to make it easier to get things like home modifications. Previously contractors or providers had to be certified through Medicaid. The new state law removes that requirement, but they still have to meet the standards of the Division of Aging.

Ceil Sperzel oversees the Retired Senior Volunteer Program of South Central Indiana , through nonprofit Hope Southern Indiana . She said the law could pave the way for more people to get ramps.

She currently works with a team of volunteers who build ramps for people in the community. The recipient or their family paying the cost of supplies. With money from the CHOICE program, the cost to individuals could go down significantly.

“They have limited incomes, which is why they weren't hiring somebody to build the ramp in the first place,” she said.

The volunteer group costs less than hiring a contractor. If more community groups can access CHOICE funding through the new law, the state dollars could go further.

Shirley Kneir receives services through the CHOICE program and was at Tuesday’s event. She said she hasn’t needed home modifications, but has osteoarthritis in her back. Through the program she has help with cleaning and meals.

“I've been very, very pleased with the services that I have received, and I would highly recommend it for those who are having difficulties managing on their own,” Kneir said.

At the press conference, Braun acknowledged specific challenges to providing health care in rural areas, and to accessing Medicaid in general.

“Whenever you're adding CHOICE to it, it should make it easier,” he said. But … if we don't get the cost down across the board, it's going to be difficult to have everybody having access to it, and access is one issue. We need to have more of it…and we're going to need to find ways to improve it.”

More information about the CHOICE program is available on the state’s website.

Coverage of Southern Indiana is funded, in part, by Samtec Inc., the Hazel & Walter T. Bales Foundation, and the Caesars Foundation of Floyd County.