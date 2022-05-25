Join Our Legacy Society

You can help guarantee Louisville Public Media’s future for decades to come. Making provisions in your financial or estate plans is a tax-smart way to help ensure that our stations remain a strong voice for the community with news, music and information.

With a simple bequest in your will or a beneficiary designation on an insurance policy or retirement account, you can make a lasting impact. Planned gifts of all sizes help Louisville Public Media create quality programming now and for generations to come.

“Thinking about legacy, and having listened to Public Radio all of my life, I think we both thought: what about the future? I just want to know that this will continue.”

—Mark and Kay Rountree, Legacy Society Members



When you let us know that you’ve made provisions in your estate plans you will become a member of the Legacy Society, enjoying invitations to special events, behind-the-scenes tours and all the benefits of our highest level of donors. This is our way to honor commitments from forward-looking individuals, like you.

If you have already taken steps to include us in your plans or would like more information, please call Ellen Oost at 502-814-6534 or email eoost@louisvillepublicmedia.org.

“We've been listening to all three stations for many years. We've been members for most of that time. Louisville Public Media is like an old, trusted friend. And we'd like to help our friend keep going through our legacy gift.”

—Amber and Paul Halloran



We all want the best for our families and for the organizations we love. Your gift will allow Louisville Public Media to provide the future residents of this city the same benefits that you enjoy from our programming today.

There are several free resources for creating a will online. One of the simplest is freewill.com, which allows you to include a nonprofit as a beneficiary.

Have you already included LPM in your estate plans? Complete the Declaration of Intent form online or download the printable form to join the Legacy Society.

Common Examples of Planned Gifts:





Bequests (Sample Will/Bequest Language)

Gifts of Stock (read more) or other appreciated assets

IRA Charitable Rollover (read more)

Donations of Life Insurance

Retirement Plan Beneficiary Designation

Gifts from Donor Advised Funds

Charitable Gift Annuities

The Internal Revenue Service recognizes Kentucky Public Radio Inc. dba Louisville Public Media as a tax-deductible 501(c)3 non-profit organization. Our tax identification number is 61-1259787.

Louisville Public Media does not provide tax or financial advice. Please consult a financial advisor for additional information and to find out what type of gift is right for you. Louisville Public Media does not accept Trusteeship of a trust from which it benefits.