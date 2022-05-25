Leadership Giving

Help us build a stronger, more vibrant community.

Contributions from individuals are LPM’s single largest source of support. Our average member donates $213 per year, but support at all levels makes you a member.

Are you ready to make a bigger impact?

Investing in LPM as a major donor provides not only the resources necessary to fulfill our mission, but also the ability to innovate, challenge and increase our impact as a pillar of our community.

Members donating annual cumulative gifts of $2,400 or more are crucial to supporting LPM’s programming and our mission to inform, inspire and empower. Plus, we work with you on a giving plan that aligns our programs and services with your philanthropic goals and vision for impact.

We hope you’ll join our group of passionate supporters who believe that for our community to thrive, we need a robust free press, a thriving arts ecosystem, and a space for frank and civil conversation. Your support helps LPM serve our community in all of these ways and more.

To thank you for their generosity, we offer a host of benefits and exclusive opportunities to join us behind-the-scenes at LPM and in unique experiences around the city (see below for some of the opportunities offered).

Donate online today.

We are pleased to accept gifts through check, bank draft, Donor Advised Funds, family foundations, gifts of stock and through your IRA or estate.

Looking for more ways to support? You can donate a car, become a business sponsor and other take advantage of other smart and thoughtful ways to give your public media organization.

We’re grateful to you and all of our donors for what your support makes possible at LPM and in this community. Thank you!

Signal Society ($200 per month or $2,400-$4,999)



Ticket discounts, presales and more perks in our email newsletters

Free Louisville Magazine subscription

subscription Annual thank you gift from our membership store

Personal on-air Day Sponsorship message on the date and station of your choice (upon request, subject to availability)

Invitation to annual events including the Partners Reception with local hosts, reporters, and LPM leadership

Invitations to special VIP experiences, including opportunities to meet distinguished guests (MembersOnly shows, meet-and-greet sessions with traveling national personalities, etc.)

Weekly emails from the LPM President with behind-the-scenes insights, upcoming projects, recent stories and examples of impact made possible by your support

Matching pledge opportunities that amplify your donation by inspiring others to give during fundraising drives

Leadership Society ($5,000 - $9,999)



All the benefits of Signal Society members

Lunch or private tour with the LPM President and staff from your favorite station (upon request)

A dedicated staff member to provide personalized assistance for all of your membership needs

Visionary Society ($10,000 or more)



All the benefits of Leadership Society members

Priority notice of live shows and limited-availability opportunities

Exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences that demonstrate your impact

The pride of knowing you support LPM’s essential operating needs, as well as special projects that advance our common goals

Legacy Society (Planned gifts of any size)

Planned gifts of all sizes help LPM create quality programming now and for generations to come. Legacy Society members make provisions in their estate plans to support public media. Let us know that you’ve made plans in your estate and you will become a member of the Legacy Society, enjoying invitations to special events and all the benefits of our highest level of donors.

Each level includes perks at lower amounts. Subject to availability and change.

Your donation is tax-deductible within the limits prescribed by law.

Kentucky Public Radio, Inc. DBA Louisville Public Media has been designated a 501(c)(3) organization as described in the IRS Code. Louisville Public Media never shares or sells members’ or donors’ personal information and never sends donor mailings on behalf of other organizations. By station policy and by federal law, Louisville Public Media will never trade its list with any partisan group, political party, or party committee, even if it is a non-profit.

