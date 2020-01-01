Kentucky Public Radio’s network of stations combine to reach ALL 120 Kentucky counties, and portions on contiguous states, with a weekly audience of more than 600,000 people.

KPR delivers Kentucky media’s largest audience of educated influencers, business decision makers, and upper income households, on a market-specific or statewide basis. KPR can also create custom public radio campaigns in any region or key market of the U.S.

Reach C-suite executives, business owners and top management

Reach economically powerful and discerning individuals

Reach civic leaders and community influentials

Reach eager travelers and curious adventurers

KPR delivers a tech-savvy audience

Sources: NPR Impact Study, January 2023

Changing Media Environment

Like virtually every other industry, media has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Media platforms experienced increased audience fragmentation, with one notable exception.

The survey period for the newly released Nielsen Louisville Market Report (March 2020 – March 2021) captures audience shifts across the pandemic and shows how well Public Radio has done.

Today, Kentucky public radio leads all other local media in reaching:

Household Economic Influencers



HH Income

College Degree Holders

Educated Parents

Decision Makers



College Educated Managers

Finance

Purchasing

Small Business Owners

Community Influencers



Philanthropy

Volunteerism

Civic Engagement



Over 600,000 Kentuckians Tune In To The Kentucky Public Radio Network Each Week

At Kentucky Public Radio, the Mission makes the difference.

What We Do Best

Kentucky Public Radio is your most important media partner, providing your Cabinet’s largest, most influential market of Kentuckians, who give KPR most of their media time, loyalty and trust.

Establish large scale favorable education of your services

Promote your community outreach, impact, and civic partnerships

Promote your organization’s mission, grow philanthropy, recruit quality volunteers, and get your information to Kentucky’s influencers

Join Kentucky's Most Highly Regarded Companies and Organizations

Cross-Platform Profiles

KPR delivers Kentucky media’s largest audience of educated influencers, business decision makers, and upper income households, on a market-specific or statewide basis. KPR can also create custom public radio campaigns in any region or key market of the U.S.

Key Market, Statewide, Or Any Market Anywhere

Association of Kentucky Public Radio Stations:



Contact Bryan McFarland | (270) 572-6005

Kentucky Public Radio – Key Market, Statewide, or Any Market Anywhere

