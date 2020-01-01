Kentucky Public Radio’s network of stations combine to reach ALL 120 Kentucky counties, and portions on contiguous states, with a weekly audience of more than 600,000 people.
KPR delivers Kentucky media’s largest audience of educated influencers, business decision makers, and upper income households, on a market-specific or statewide basis. KPR can also create custom public radio campaigns in any region or key market of the U.S.
- Reach C-suite executives, business owners and top management
- Reach economically powerful and discerning individuals
- Reach civic leaders and community influentials
- Reach eager travelers and curious adventurers
- KPR delivers a tech-savvy audience
Changing Media Environment
Like virtually every other industry, media has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Media platforms experienced increased audience fragmentation, with one notable exception.
The survey period for the newly released Nielsen Louisville Market Report (March 2020 – March 2021) captures audience shifts across the pandemic and shows how well Public Radio has done.
Today, Kentucky public radio leads all other local media in reaching:
Household Economic Influencers
- HH Income
- College Degree Holders
- Educated Parents
Decision Makers
- College Educated Managers
- Finance
- Purchasing
- Small Business Owners
Community Influencers
- Philanthropy
- Volunteerism
- Civic Engagement
Over 600,000 Kentuckians Tune In To The Kentucky Public Radio Network Each Week
At Kentucky Public Radio, the Mission makes the difference.
What We Do Best
Kentucky Public Radio is your most important media partner, providing your Cabinet’s largest, most influential market of Kentuckians, who give KPR most of their media time, loyalty and trust.
- Establish large scale favorable education of your services
- Promote your community outreach, impact, and civic partnerships
- Promote your organization’s mission, grow philanthropy, recruit quality volunteers, and get your information to Kentucky’s influencers
Join Kentucky's Most Highly Regarded Companies and Organizations
Cross-Platform Profiles
Key Market, Statewide, Or Any Market Anywhere
Association of Kentucky Public Radio Stations:
- WKYU-FM Bowling Green
- WEKF-FM Corbin
- WKUE-FM Elizabethtown
- WEKH-FM Hazard
- WKPB-FM Henderson/Owensboro
- WFPK-FM Louisville
- WFPL-FM Louisville
- WUOL-FM Louisville
- WKMD-FM Madisonville/Paducah
- WKMS-FM Murray
- WVXU-FM Northern KY
- WEKP-FM Pineville
- WEKU-FM Lexington/Richmond/Frankfort
- WDCL-FM Somerset
