LPM Member Experiences
LPM members get access to a ton of great perks. When you become a member, you'll be able to buy tickets before the general public to many of your favorite shows. You'll also get a chance to attend special events in our studios and around town with touring musicians and distinguished speakers. Watch some of our recent member events below.
Upcoming Members Only Events
+ Shakey Graves - Sunday, July 30
+ The Breeders - Tuesday, August 15
LPM members are invited to both of these upcoming in-studio performances. Members can register at membership@lpm.org or 502-814-6565. If you aren't a member, join now for access to perks.
Recent Members Only Events
Make sure you get our email newsletters, so you don't miss any invitations for these special experiences and all sorts of member perks. You can customize your email subscriptions, so you see perks tailored to your interests.
Join now for access to these special LPM member experiences.