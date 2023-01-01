Sponsor Opportunities

Louisville Public Media offers your quality brand business an assortment of unique touchpoints that are conducive to building deeper relationships with your key audiences. A blend of targeted on-air, digital and live experiences forges the deep, meaningful connections that move your business forward.

Programming

Cultural/DEI content

MLK Day: Jan.16

Black History Month: February

Women’s History Month: March

Earth Day: April 22

AAPI Heritage Month: May

Pride Month: June

Latino Heritage Month: Sept. 15 - Oct. 15

Mental Health Awareness Month: October

National Mental Health Day: Oct. 10

Indigenous People’s Day: Oct. 9

LPM’s Good News video series

LPM is working to share stories of positive and uplifting things happening in the city west of Ninth Street. The Good News series was born out of feedback we received directly from west Louisville residents that they hardly ever see media coverage about the good things happening in their neighborhoods and that social platforms are among their most used forms of media for news and information.

Through at least 24 installments each year, these one-minute video shorts, produced by a local videographer with deep connections in the community, will focus on business, organizations and individuals celebrating culture, spreading joy and serving the community primarily in west Louisville.

'In Conversation'

There's a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL's In Conversation with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. Eastern time every Friday on our live stream and 89.3 WFPL.

LPM Fish Fry Guide

Fish is serious business in Louisville. People schedule their lunches around fish fries. Some folks even make a game of it and try to hit up as many parishes as they can over the course of the season. One of our most popular publications.

LPM Pizza Project

We asked Louisvillians what’s their favorite pizza place and why. We’re mapping the most popular answer for each neighborhood we’ve designated and connecting with a few of the entrepreneurs behind these places and sharing their stories.

LPM Podcasts/Incubator

The LPM Podcast Incubator is designed to make podcasting accessible to people in our community who don’t usually hear themselves represented in public media - people who have great ideas, but don’t have access to the resources to make them happen. The LPM Podcast Incubator will also offer these creators significant exposure to one of our community’s largest and most loyal audiences.

The LPM Podcast Incubator prioritizes shows created by and for people of color, marginalized genders and identities, and nontraditional backgrounds, and is designed to be accessible for creators with multiple work and family obligations and differing time commitments.

LPM News, LPM Classical and LPM Music Newsletters (published every two weeks)

Special radio programs, features, upcoming events related to the stations and member perks.

LPM News Morning Newsletter (published every Monday - Friday)

Featuring the biggest news stories in Louisville and Southern Indiana

Arts, Culture, Et Cetera (published every two weeks)

Arts, Culture, Et Cetera is a bi-weekly email newsletter from LPM. Breya Jones, WFPL’s arts and culture reporter, brings you the latest cultural news and events from the Kentuckiana region every other Thursday.

Events

LPM Members Only performances

LPM Members are regularly treated to private, intimate performances from their favorite artists in our studios and venues around town. The LPM Members-Only Concert Series is a fun way to thank our supporters, support artists from our community and beyond, and continue our mission to promote the healing and inspirational power of music in our community.

LPM will produce a minimum 12 Members-Only Concert events per year, averaging no less than one event per month. Only two non-competing sponsors per show.

LPM Community Conversations

LPM News has a long history of in-person engagement, to meet people where they live and provide a platform for deeper understanding of issues of importance. These engaging conversations will hinge on audience participation, with WFPL moderators guiding the discussions. The goal is to encourage community members to share thoughtful ideas, which our team will then recap at the end of each conversation.

WFPK Waterfront Wednesday



WUOL New Lens Concert Series

LPM Classical is proud to announce Season Four of the popular New Lens Concert Series, which showcases contemporary classical musicians performing original compositions. The New Lens series is free to attend and takes place on Sunday evenings at 21c Museum Hotel. The 2023 dates for this four-performance series are April 16, June 11, Aug. 13 and Nov. 12.


