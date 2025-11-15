-
The overhaul shifts funds to transitional housing requiring work and addiction treatment. The administration says it promotes "self-sufficiency," but critics warn many will risk losing housing again.
City officials considered another controversial change to an ordinance once meant to protect houseless residents.
Susan Buchino, a University of Louisville professor, will oversee the city’s initiatives, programs and operations for unsheltered residents.
More volunteers than ever criss-crossed Louisville Thursday before dawn to count how many people were sleeping on the streets.
We look back at some of our favorite In Conversation shows from 2019
Chronic medical conditions can lead to high medical bills, and for some people like Kristi Reyes, that can eventually lead to homelessness.
Homelessness is often considered an urban problem. But those who work in the Ohio Valley say rural homelessness is a growing problem, too.
Street homelessness rose in Louisville in recent years, and on Tuesday officials released recommendations for improving how the city handles the problem.
As Mayor Fischer finalizes his budget proposal for next year, homeless advocates say they hope he'll keep the city’s least fortunate in mind.
The Living Room program helps people with mental health and substance abuse issues avoid jail. But looming budget cuts threaten the program's future.